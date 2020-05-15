Judge Orders DCSO to Turn Over Footage of Traffic Stop That Ended With a Fatally Wounded Teenager

Courtesy of Allyn Sharp J’Mauri Bumpass J’Mauri Bumpass

Hermena Bumpass hopes that a court hearing next month will reveal what happened to her son, J’Mauri Bumpass, an 18-year-old who died from a gunshot wound to the head during a traffic stop late last year in North Durham.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office released a report calling the teen’s death a suicide. His family is suspicious.

On May 4, the family’s attorney, Allyn Sharp, filed a motion petitioning the court for the release of additional body- and patrol-car camera footage. In the petition, Sharp said her previous requests for recordings were met with press releases and the “dash camera recordings from a single sheriff’s vehicle, evidently, the fourth to arrive at the scene.”

One day later, Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson ordered the Sheriff’s Office to appear in court to review the footage from any additional cameras that may have recorded what happened the night J’Mauri Bumpass was mortally wounded.

Hudson ordered the DCSO to turn over copies of any additional recordings, along with information that identifies all sheriff’s deputies whose images or voices appear in the recordings, by May 19. Hudson also ordered the office to make clear images or voices that are not recognized.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:39 a.m. on December 15, Deputy Anthony Sharp—no relation to Allyn—reported that J’Mauri Bumpass pulled out a handgun and shot himself in the head following a traffic stop in North Durham. Deputy Sharp and trainee R. Osborne said they had pulled Bumpass over for what appeared to be fictitious tags.

Bumpass complied with the stop. But as Deputy Sharp was getting out of his patrol car, he reported, he heard a gunshot and saw the driver’s side window of Bumpass’s sedan shatter. The car then rolled forward, crashed into a light pole, and overturned on its side, according to an incident report.

Deputy Sharp reported that he called for backup and then waited for more deputies to arrive before he approached the overturned car, where he found Bumpass unresponsive with a gun between his legs. He said the gun was “expelling smoke as if it had just been fired.”

Bumpass was taken to the Duke Hospital and died later that morning.

Hermena Bumpass is not convinced. She says her son’s life was not on track for suicide. Bumpass was not depressed, nor did he have a history of depression. The family also says Bumpass was engaged with his family and community, and he had plans to attend Durham Tech and earn an associate’s degree and then transfer to UNC-Chapel Hill. He wanted to be a sports medicine doctor.

Bumpass—a member of the Baha’i faith who played drums at the Baha’i center—graduated early from Hillside High in the winter of 2018. He did not have a criminal record. His family said he was working at FedEx and had applied for financial aid to help pay for college.

The Bumpass family also thinks that text messages on Bumpass’s cell phone could provide answers about what happened, but the Sheriff’s Office has not handed the device over to them.

On January 14, the family requested that the SBI investigate “in order to avoid any possible conflict or the appearance of any conflict in having the Sheriff’s Office be solely responsible for investigating the possible actions of its own officers in a traffic stop which resulted in the shooting death of the driver.”

DCSO spokesman David Bowser told the INDY in February that the SBI, “declined to provide” an independent investigation. The Sheriff’s Office also said it could not release the evidence Bumpass’s family requested because its investigation is ongoing.

The hearing will take place on June 3 at 9:30 a.m. on the seventh floor of the Durham County Courthouse.

Earlier this week, Bowser confirmed that the DCSO had received Hudson’s order and would comply. The order, he said, is the first step in the process of obtaining the footage, which is generally blocked from public view by state statute. The next step will be Hudson viewing the footage and holding a hearing to decide what to do with it.

Contact staff writer Thomasi McDonald at tmcdonald@indyweek.com.

