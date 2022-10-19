2022 Endorsements: You Know What's At Stake

Welcome to our 2022 general election endorsements and voter guide.

Here you will find endorsements of political candidates whom our staff of writers and editors have decided deserve your vote following months of reporting. We reviewed the candidates’ platforms and their comments at debates and public forums, secured public records, and interviewed sources and community members. Please note several candidates running unopposed in November who earned an endorsement were omitted from the write-up, but they appear in our downloadable voter guide.

So many important issues hinge on the outcome of the election this year—from preserving abortion access to curbing gun violence to fully funding public education—that casting a ballot is more important than ever. It's no exaggeration to say that democracy is on the line.

Thank you for continuing to look to INDY Week as a resource to help inform your vote.

Due to last week’s terrible mass shooting, we will release our endorsements for Raleigh’s municipal election on October 26.

—The INDY Week editorial team

Durham County: Endorsements

Wake County: Endorsements

Orange County: Endorsements

State & Federal: Endorsements

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.