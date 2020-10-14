Candidate Questionnaire: Terence Priester, Durham County Water and Soil Conservation District Supervisor

Terence Priester

Name as it appears on the ballot: Terence Priester

Age: 33

Party affiliation: Democrat/Nonpartisan role

Campaign website: www.terencepriester.com

Occupation & employer: Associate Supervisor Durham Soil & Water District and Regional Director of African American Caucus of the North Carolina Democratic Party

1) Why are you running for the position of soil and water conservation district supervisor? In your answer, please explain your understanding of the role and why it is important.

I am running for the 2020 Durham County Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor for several reasons: Agriculture is a part of my family’s heritage, to assure the quality of natural resources for all citizens, to assist hard-working farmers and business owners who could benefit from financial resources, and to make Durham a better place to live for everyone!

My great grandparents were farmers, as well as my grandfather. My great grandparents did whatever they could to ensure a modest living and I’ve personally witnessed my grandfather work tirelessly to sustain his land and agricultural resources. I have assisted my grandfather and local Halifax County landowners with obtaining financial resources for various projects. Having to be able to help my grandfather and others has driven me in desiring to do more for others.

Like him, there are many hardworking farmers that could use assistance with accessing financial resources. I am eager to not only help landowners access financial resources, but to ensure they use better management practices to improve soil and water quality. By working together, we can create unified Durham County soil and water systems for its farmers, land owners, and residents to better manage and maintain them. This will provide us with robust results for a brighter future ahead.

I have a Master of Public Administration and a Master in Divinity. I have over 10 years experience in business consulting, government affairs, project management, and economic development in various roles in local and state government. Through my experience working in government and serving on various committees, I have the knowledge and understanding of the parameters and restrictions placed on State and Federal funding that the Soil and Water Conservation Board relies upon in order for it to fund its programs and operations.

I currently serve the Durham County Soil & Water District as an Associate Supervisor and I am the only candidate seeking this office that has attended to both, our rural and urban spot checks! I am prepared to work with multiple stakeholders and elected officials to ensure the District has the funding resources its needs.

I am the best candidate for this office because my heart is with Durham. I have the skills and abilities necessary to not only recognize and address challenges and opportunities, but to find solutions to ensure Durham has what it needs to succeed. Preserving our environment could never be more urgent!

Durham is rapidly growing and development is at an all time high. According to the US Office of Management and Budget, Durham County has a population of 321,488 citizens. It has grown by 20.14% between 2010 and 2019, making the District the 6th most populous county in North Carolina. The City of Durham is the 4th largest metropolitan area in the State, and the 74th largest in the country. Therefore, we must work that much harder to maintain clean soil and water resources.

The role of the Soil and Water District Supervisor is to establish local soil and water conservation priorities and oversee the implementation of programs based on the needs of the district. The Soil and Water Conservation District Board meet regularly to address priorities through the installation and implementation of programs and best management practices that protect and improve the natural resources within the district.

As your Soil and Water District Supervisor I will be:

Working with local farmers and gardeners to improve and maximize economic potential by using better and healthier management practices

Educating landowners about available funding resources

Promoting local land ownership and offer beginner farming training and incentives to first-time qualifying local landowners

Working with Farmer Markets to offer Farm-to-Home deliveries

Working with local farmers and restaurants to offer healthy and delicious foods in local schools

Encouraging local restaurants and businesses to use local suppliers by expanding Farm-to-Table opportunities

Working with City to expand its Toilet Rebate, Shower head, and Home management programs and offer appliance upgrade assistance to Durham County homeowners to preserve water resources

Improving soil and water in unused and unoccupied local territories, supporting and funding stream restoration and storm-water projects

Working with landowners to improve community conservation efforts

Working to increase state funding for programs that preserve and conserve our water

Preserving farmland in Durham County for future generations, fighting for a better Farm Bill and preserve SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)

Working with the City to promote water conservation education to Durham County residents

Offering incentives to local schools and provide educational and training programs to keep students excited about the environment and STEM

Strengthening and expanding Durham County’s Bionomic Educational Training Center (BETC) Program, supporting and expanding our local Farmers Markets

Working with City to offer safe community parks and play zones in marginalized communities

2. What are the three most pressing natural resources issues in the county? How do you plan to address these issues? Please be specific.

The first most pressing natural resource concern is soil erosion and sediment control. It continues to be of high concern, due to the rapid growth and development within our District. My comprehensive plan will address these concerns and I plan to work with local, state and federal agencies to obtain adequate funding as well.

The second most pressing natural resource concerns Water Quality and Quantity, Safety and Flooding concern in Durham County and its surrounding areas. Immediate impacts of flooding would include but is not limited to the damage of property, destruction of crops, and harmful contaminants, which can potentially impact our water quality. Studies show that fluoridation chemicals can cause blood lead levels, premature births, learning disabilities, poor dental hygiene, and potentially higher rates of complications related to kidney failure and diabetes.

As Soil and Water District Supervisor, I will collaborate with local, state and federal agencies for adequate funding to address and resolve flooding issues. I plan to help our Conservation District by using unoccupied territories for conservation efforts while also continuing the District’s current efforts in river and stream restoration.

The third most pressing concern is that Parks in low-income areas are deficient in offering safe play zones and opportunities to enjoy nature. However, parks in the middle and wealthy class communities are overall safe. These parks also have updated equipment and sections for nature. I plan to collaborate with Durham Parks and Recreation, Keep Durham Beautiful and numerous other organizations to create and enhance safe community parks across Durham County so that all children and all citizens could have access to safe, fun parks with recreational and natural assets.

3. Identify examples of how the district can best balance agricultural/rural and urban interests in regards to soil and water conservation.

The district can best balance agricultural/rural and urban interests in regards to soil and water conservation by involving the communities in which we serve in our conservation efforts. As District Supervisor, I plan to expand local supplier and Farm to Table opportunities, create and expand green spaces across Durham County, improve soil and water while encouraging the District to use unoccupied flood zone territories as part of our conservation efforts, create, enhance and offer more uniformed safe play zones and parks especially in our marginalized communities, help farmers with obtaining EBT licensing, improving conservation awareness and engagement in urban communities. I believe that if we work together, we can make Durham a better place to live for everyone.

4. What funding issues are facing the Soil and Water Conservation District? How would you ensure the district receives full funding? Are there alternative funding sources the district could explore? If so, what are they?

The Soil and Water District is one of the smallest departments within the County and receives very little funding as part of the County’s budget. Therefore, state funding is critical! The funding received by the District is allocated for departmental functions and staff. These funds are not available for the District’s programming. According to the 2019 Annual Report, the District has received funding from the State of North Carolina for its Community Conservation Assistance Program (CCAP), the Agriculture Cost Share Program (ACSP), and the Agriculture Water Resource Assistance Program (AgWRAP), and for disaster relief.

The District has also received outside grant funding to support these programs. There have been numerous budget cuts from various sources of where Durham County Soil and Water Board receives its funding. However, the District has been working hard and carefully applying its financial resources to projects worthwhile.

As your Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, I plan to join the District in fighting that much harder by working with local and state officials to advocate for additional funding to cover programming costs. I plan to work with counties around the state in fighting for adequate funding to properly support our Soil and Water Conservation Districts statewide. This will enable the District to collaborate with the City in offering its residents adequate assistance and incentives to better our communities.

5. Many residents don’t know what the Soil and Water Conservation District actually does. In what ways would you reach out to residents to educate them on the issues facing the county and the district’s efforts?

Conservation awareness, education and training for District residents is critical! Many residents are not familiar with the role of the Soil and Water Conservation District, nor its importance within the Durham community. Engaging, educating and training our residents will help the District in better conserving and better preserving its soil and water resources; making it better for everyone!

My goal is to work with local Home Owner Associations, partner with local public, private and charter schools, and community colleges and universities, and other businesses and organizations to provide educational resources to everyone. The District can offer training workshops and webinars for its citizens to become more involved in farmland and agriculture, gardening, soil, storm water management, water and waste management. My goal is to leverage this current pandemic, by creating opportunities for residents to further educate and train themselves while in the comfort of their homes.

6. What is the district’s role in making sure residents’ water–including those people who use wells―is safe to drink? What role, if any, should the district play in safeguarding the local water supply from emerging contaminants?

The District has a responsibility to ensure its residents consistently have access to quality water. There are a host of things the District can do to preserve our drinking water in urban and rural areas. Utilizing effective storm water management systems in urban and rural communities will help in preventing pollutants from entering and traveling through our sewers and waterways.

The Department of Health and Human Services conducts routine private water well testing, while the Wastewater Management Department conducts its routine water testing throughout the City of Durham. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is also available to provide assistance in resolving water contamination concerns.

The District should maintain a relationship with these departments as well as expand its educational programs and resources offered. This will help the District in safeguarding local water supply from emerging contaminants as practice better conserving and better preserving the quality of our water resources.

7. Are there any other issues you would like to address that have not been covered by this questionnaire?

I am a candidate for the people, and if elected, my foremost priority is to move the change necessary that will serve the citizens of Durham over the systems of Durham that have failed us. The issues affecting the conservation district can only be resolved through better policy, implementation, strategic alliances, and oversight.

I have an MPA, and I bring over ten years of experience to the Conservation District. As an Associate Supervisor, I have already initiated three programs from my platform, which include: a partnership with Durham Parks and Recreation, Alliance health, and Go Durham & Go Triangle. I am no stranger to service nor am I a stranger to accountability. I have a proven track record of doing what I have set out to do.

Like many of the citizens I am hoping to represent, I have a family, I own a home, and I am deeply invested in Durham. I stand confident in this: if we work together we can make Durham a better place to live for everyone. I appreciate this opportunity, and I hope to have your support.

Comment on this questionnaire at backtalk@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.