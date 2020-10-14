Candidate Questionnaire: E.C. Sykes, N.C. Secretary of State

Courtesy of candidate's Facebook page

Name as it appears on the ballot: E.C. Sykes

Age: 59

Party affiliation: Republican

Campaign website: www.ECforNC.com

Occupation & employer: General Partner - Private Equity Real Estate

Years lived in North Carolina: 45

1. Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be an effective Secretary of State? Please be specific.

As Group President in a Fortune 500 manufacturing company, where I managed operations in 20 countries and 35,000 people, and as the CEO of three companies, public, private and venture capital-funded, I have the business experience to lead the office that supports economic growth. I have taken out waste, increased customer service levels, and removed barriers to growth. I am currently a small business owner. I have the variety of leadership experiences to enable me to relate to the needs of business leaders interested in expanding their businesses here. North Carolina needs the vision and an executive business leader to set the direction for future growth and I have proven I have those skills.

2) How would you define yourself politically, and how does your political philosophy show itself in your past achievements and present campaign platform.

As a man of strong faith, husband, father, and leader, North Carolina’s values are strongly ingrained in me through my family, which traces its history ten generations in this state. I passionately support conservative principles, such as limited government, the sanctity of life, and the rule of law. My parents set the pattern of serving others and I continued that pattern with our time and money to a variety of social causes. The office of Secretary of State can do a better job of serving the people of North Carolina and improve their lives and livelihoods. As an outsider with a fresh perspective, I believe I can bring transparency and efficiency to our state government with commonsense policies and restore citizens’ confidence in this office.

3) What do you see as the most important issues facing the Secretary of State in North Carolina? If elected, how would you address those issues?

Recovering from this pandemic and establishing North Carolina as the best state in the country to start a business, a family, and a life. To reach this goal, we need leaders with fresh perspectives who also have the outside experience necessary to make pragmatic decisions that benefit North Carolinians, not merely keep the status quo. We need a leader that has a strong business background and will be an advocate for businesses and job creation. That’s exactly the kind of leader I will be as Secretary of State and I look forward to proving that by putting North Carolina on the road to recovery starting on my very first day.

4) Is there anything the Secretary of State could or should be doing to make information about businesses in the state more transparent or accessible? What improvements, if any, would you make to the current system?

The Secretary of State's office makes information on companies and government documents available to the public. A couple years ago the website was changed and according to frequent users, all historical data was not transferred over in that process. In addition to improving the user experience, systems in other agencies need to be linked to make it easier and faster for information to be found. With the talent we have in North Carolina, we should be leaders in transparency and the quality of systems.

As a former Group President of a $28 billion Fortune 500 company, I have the experience to improve the systems, processes and user experience in this office.

As a prior officer of public companies, I am accustomed to a level of transparency that does not seem to exist in government. We should expect at least the same level of transparency in government as we demand from public companies. My experience managing complex businesses will allow me to better audit the office’s processes and procedures and compare them to the best practices of other states. The weaknesses will be remedied by using cost-efficient, innovative techniques. This is similar to the method businesses use to improve efficiency and reduce waste, and underscores the importance of having a Secretary of State with a wealth of business experience.

5) With the internet accounting for more and more of the state’s commerce, what can or should the Secretary of State’s office be doing to prevent fraud and deal with authentication issues?

Detection of business fraud is a key function of the Secretary of State’s office and cyber fraud is a threat. While there is a cybersecurity department that has met the minimum certification levels, we need to be forward thinking. It would help commerce if we can reduce the impacts of information being stolen and businesses being extorted.

As the prior CEO of a public IT company, I will set a vision for NC to be the national leader in reducing fraud through the internet. We have the technical talent available to be a leader, not a follower. If necessary, I will recommend improvements to the legislature, being sensitive to not increase the burden on businesses.

Fighting fraud, often associated with organized crime, requires cooperation with law enforcement. The incumbent has refused to state her position on defunding the police, while I have made it abundantly clear that I back law enforcement in North Carolina. In return, the law enforcement community is overwhelmingly supporting my campaign.

6) Are there any other issues you would like to address that have not been covered by this questionnaire?

The Secretary of State’s office overall objective is to manage commerce and support economic growth. It seems logical that an experienced business leader with fresh ideas is a better choice for North Carolinians than a career politician.

Comment on this questionnaire at backtalk@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle