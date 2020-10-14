Candidate Questionnaire: Jefferson Griffin, Court of Appeals

Jefferson Griffin

Name as it appears on the ballot: Jefferson G. Griffin

Age: 40

Party affiliation: Republican

Campaign website: www.jeffersongriffin.com

Occupation & employer: District Court Judge (elected in Wake County) State of North Carolina / Captain, North Carolina Army National Guard, Judge Advocate, USA

1. Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a district court judge?

I have served as an attorney in private practice (2008-2010), Wake County assistant district attorney (2010-2015) and Wake County District Court Judge (2015-2020). I also serve as a Captain and Judge Advocate in the North Carolina Army National Guard.

I have been endorsed by the North Carolina Advocates for Justice (Plaintiff’s lawyers) and the North Carolina Association of Defense Attorneys (Defense lawyers) as well as former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Burley Mitchell.

2) How do you define yourself politically? How does that impact your judicial approach?

I believe in individual liberty and equal opportunity for everyone. I believe that America is the freest nation in the world. I recently returned from a military deployment to the Middle East. The deployment only strengthened my belief that the United States of America is the “city on the hill”. I believe in our Constitutional Republic and that our three branches of government have distinct roles. I believe that judicial activism is dangerous for our state and country. My belief in the separation of powers guides me to judicial restraint.

3) What do you believe are the three most important qualities a judge must have to be an effective jurist? Which judges, past or present, do you most admire? Why?

Impartiality, Patience, Experience

I learned this from Robert Rader, retired Chief District Court Judge in Wake County. Judge Rader is the example of what a public servant and judge should aspire to be. He was always abreast of the law and treated all with dignity and respect.

4) In a sentence, how would you define your judicial philosophy?

I am an originalist. I believe the words mean what they say and that the legal document should be viewed through the lens of when it was written.

5) Do you favor or oppose public financing of judicial elections? What changes to North Carolina’s system of judicial elections do you believe are necessary, if any?

Those issues are up to the legislative body of our state government.

6) In many cases, voters know very little about the judges they are electing. Tell us something about yourself that our readers may be surprised to learn.

I have my United States Coast Guard captain’s license and worked on an offshore fishing charter boat on the North Carolina coast.

Comment on this questionnaire at backtalk@indyweek.com.

