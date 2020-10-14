Candidate Questionnaire: Marshall Harvey, Wake County Water and Soil District Supervisor

Name as listed on ballot: Marshall Harvey

Age: 74

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: reelectmarshallharveywakecount.godaddysites.com

Occupation: Retired

1. Why are you running for the position of soil and water conservation district supervisor? In your answer, please explain your understanding of the role and why it is important.

I am running because I believe strongly in the conservation of Wake County’s soil, water, and natural resources. I can provide the expertise, scientific, and technical skills needed to protect Wake County’s water quality, by engaging citizens through creative educational outreach to create healthy water sheds for Wake County.

2. What are the three most pressing natural resources issues in the county? How do you plan to address these issues? Please be specific.

Providing clean water to support Wake County’s ever-expanding growth. (i.e. 62 people move into Wake Co./day) Preserve our farmland and the programs that support our farmers. Provide more open spaces for future growth.

3. Identify examples of how the district can best balance agricultural/rural and urban interests regarding soil and water conservation.

I would like to set aside areas to set up conservation districts that would focus only on farm growth and exploration.

4. What funding issues are facing the Soil and Water Conservation District? How would you ensure the district receives full funding? Are there alternative funding sources the district could explore? If so, what are they?

In my opinion establishing a closer partnership with the County Commission and SWCD would foster joint projects eventually leading to SWCD having more access to Commission resources.

5. Many residents do not know what the Soil and Water Conservation District actually does. In what ways would you reach out to residents to educate them on the issues facing the county and the district's efforts?

SWCD provides innovative leadership in natural resources management for Wake County. SWCD reaches out to the community providing creative education through outreach program and community fairs.

6. What is the district's role in making sure residents' water­ including those people who use wells-is safe to drink? What role, if any, should the district play in safeguarding 'the local water supply from emerging contaminants?

City water is tested by the city and well water is tested by the county. SWCD can easily assist with these testing processes and educate the public on procedures and assessing quality.

7. Are there any other issues you would like to address that have not been covered by this questionnaire?

I just wanted to state again that I, Marshall Harvey, am running for this position because I know I have the qualifications to help the citizens of Wake County conserve and preserve its soil, water, and natural resources.

Comment on this questionnaire at backtalk@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.