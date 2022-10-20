Candidate Questionnaires for the 2022 Midterms

Durham County

NC Senate District 20

Alvin Reed

Others in the race: Natalie Murdock

NC Senate District 22

Larry Coleman

Mike Woodard

Others in the race: Raymond Ubinger

NC House District 2

Ray Jeffers

Others in the race: Gavin Bell, Larry Yarborough

NC House District 29

Vernetta Alston

NC House District 30:

Guy Meilleur

Others in the race: Marcia Morey, William Antico

NC House District 31

Sean Haugh

Others in the race: Zack Hawkins

Durham County Sheriff

Clarence Birkhead

Maria Jocys

Durham Soil and Water District Supervisor

Candidates: Lee Harris and Mark Walle

NC District Court 14, Seat 1

Dave Hall

NC District Court 14, Seat 2

Candidates: Doretta Walker

NC District Court 14, Seat 3

Kevin Jones

NC District Court 14, Seat 4

Candidates: Dorothy Mitchell

NC District Court 14, Seat 5

Candidates: Clayton Jones

NC District Court 14, Seat 6

Amanda Maris

District Attorney

Satana Deberry

Durham Clerk of Court

Aminah Thompson

Wake County

NC Senate District 13

Lisa Grafstein

Others in the race: Michael C. Munger, David Bankert

NC Senate District 14

Candidates: Dan Blue, Matthew Laszacs, Chris Baker

NC Senate District 15

Jay J. Chaudhuri

Others in the race: Sammie Brooks, Emanuela Prister

NC Senate District 16

Gale Adcock

James Powers

Michael Trudeau

Dee Watson

NC Senate District 17

Sydney Batch

Others in the race: Patrick J. Bowersox, Mark Cavaliero

NC Senate District 18

Mary Wills Bode

Ryan Brown

Others in the race: E.C. Sykes

NC House District 11

Allison Dahle

NC House District 21

Gerard Falzon

Ya Liu

Others in the race: Joshua Morris

NC House District 33

Candidates: Rosa Gill, Chris Costello, Stephanie Dingee

NC House District 34

Timothy Longest

Others in the race: Kat McDonald, Ashley Seshul

NC House District 35

Others in the race: Terence Everitt, Joseph Serio, Fred Von Canon

NC House District 36

Julie von Haefen

Others in the race: Kyle Ward, John Harris

NC House District 37

Christine Kelly

Others in the race: Erin Pare, Christopher Robinson

NC House District 38

Candidates: Abe Jones, Christopher Mizelle

NC House District 39

Candidates: James A. Roberson, Greg Jones

NC House District 40

Joe John

Others in the race: Michael Nelson, Marilyn Avila

NC House District 41

Maria Cervania

Others in the race: Kevin Terrett, Bruce K. Forster

NC House District 49

Cynthia Ball

Others in the race: Michael Oakes, David Robertson

NC House District 66

Sarah Crawford

Others in the race: Micao Penaflor, Ives Brizuela de Sholar

Raleigh Mayor

Mary-Ann Baldwin

Terrance Ruth

Others in the race: DaQuanta Copeland

Raleigh Council, At-Large

Anne Franklin

Jonathan Melton

Others in the race: James Bledsoe, Josh Bradley, Stormie Forte, John Odom, Portia Rochelle

Raleigh Council, District A

Cat Lawson

Whitney Hill

Others in the race: Mary Black

Raleigh Council, District B

Minu Lee

Meghan Patton

Frank Pierce

Others in the race: Jakob Lorberblatt

Raleigh Council, District C

Corey Branch

Frank Fields

Others in the race: Wanda Hunter

Raleigh Council, District D

Robert Baumgart

Jane Harrison

Jenn Truman

Todd Kennedy

Raleigh Council, District E

David Knight

Christina Jones

Board of Commissioners, Seat 1

Donald Mial

Others in the race: Chanel N. Harris

Board of Commissioners, Seat 2

Matt Calabria

Others in the race: Mark McMains

Board of Commissioners, Seat 3

Cheryl Stallings

Others in the race: Irina Comer

Board of Commissioners, Seat 7

Candidates: Vickie Adamson

Wake County Sheriff

Candidates: Willie Rowe, Donnie Harrison

Clerk of Superior Court

Candidates: Blair Williams

District Attorney

Lorrin Freeman

Others in the race: Jeff Dobson

Board of Education, District 1

Ben Clapsaddle

Others in the race: Cheryl Caulfield

Board of Education, District 2

Monika Johnson-Hostler

Others in the race: Dorian Hamilton, Monica Ruiz

Board of Education, District 3

Doug Hammack

Others in the race: Brooks Lowe, Wing Ng

Board of Education, District 4

Michael T. Williams

Others in the race: Daniel Grant-King, Becky Lew-Hobbs, Tara Waters

Board of Education, District 5

Lynn Edmonds

Others in the race: Dawn Townsend, Ross Beamon, Jackie Boegel

Board of Education, District 6

Sam Hershey

Dajma Livingston

Others in the race: Mary-Lewis Freeman, Patrice Nealon, Chad Stall

Board of Education, District 7

Chris Heagarty

Others in the race: Katie Long, Jacob Arthur

Board of Education, District 8

Lindsay Mahaffey

Others in the race: Steven Bergstrom

Board of Education, District 9

Tyler Swanson

Others in the race: Tara Ann Cartwright, Michele Morrow

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Beth Pugh Farrell

Jenna Wadsworth

Stephen E. Xavier

Alex Baldwin

Others in the race: Brian K. Lewis

Note: Candidates in Wake's superior court and district court races have not returned questionnaires

Orange County

NC Senate District 23

Graig Meyer

Others in the race: Landon Woods

NC House District 50

Renee Price

Others in the race: Charles Lopez

NC House District 56

Allen Buansi

District Attorney

Jeff Nieman

Orange County Sheriff

Candidates: Charles Blackwood

Board of Commissioners, At-Large

Candidates: Sally Greene

Board of Commissioners, District 1

Candidates: Jamazetta Bedford

Board of Commissioners, District 1 (unexpired term)

Candidates: Anna Richards

Board of Commissioners, District 2

Candidates: Earl McKee

NC Superior Court 15B, Seat 1

Alyson Grine

NC Superior Court 15B, Seat 2

Candidates: Allen Baddour

Clerk of Superior Court

Candidates: Mark Kleinschmidt

Soil and Water District Supervisor

Candidates: W. Chris Hogan and Richal Vanhook

Register of Deeds

Mark Chilton

Congressional and State Judicial Races

U.S. Senate

Matthew Hoh

Others in the race: Cheri Beasley, Ted Budd, Shannon Bray

US House 2

Deborah Ross

Others in the race: Christine Villaverde

US House 4

Courtney Geels

Valerie Foushee

US House 13

Wiley Nickel

Others in the race: Bo Hines

Supreme Court Justice Seat 3

Lucy Inman

Richard Dietz

Supreme Court Justice Seat 5

Sam J. Ervin IV

Trey Allen

NC Court of Appeals 8

Carolyn Thompson

Julee Flood

NC Court of Appeals 9

Donna Stroud

Brad Salmon

NC Court of Appeals 10

Gale Murray Adams

John Tyson

NC Court of Appeals 11

Darren Jackson

Others in the race: Michael Stading

