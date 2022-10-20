Candidate Questionnaires for the 2022 Midterms

Durham County
NC Senate District 20
Others in the race: Natalie Murdock
NC Senate District 22
Others in the race: Raymond Ubinger
NC House District 2
Others in the race: Gavin Bell, Larry Yarborough
NC House District 29
NC House District 30:
Others in the race: Marcia Morey, William Antico
NC House District 31
Others in the race: Zack Hawkins
Durham County Sheriff
Durham Soil and Water District Supervisor
Candidates: Lee Harris and Mark Walle
NC District Court 14, Seat 1
NC District Court 14, Seat 2
Candidates: Doretta Walker
NC District Court 14, Seat 3
NC District Court 14, Seat 4
Candidates: Dorothy Mitchell
NC District Court 14, Seat 5
Candidates: Clayton Jones
NC District Court 14, Seat 6
District Attorney
Durham Clerk of Court
Wake County
NC Senate District 13
Others in the race: Michael C. Munger, David Bankert
NC Senate District 14
Candidates: Dan Blue, Matthew Laszacs, Chris Baker
NC Senate District 15
Others in the race: Sammie Brooks, Emanuela Prister
NC Senate District 16
NC Senate District 17
Others in the race: Patrick J. Bowersox, Mark Cavaliero
NC Senate District 18
Others in the race: E.C. Sykes
NC House District 11
NC House District 21
Others in the race: Joshua Morris
NC House District 33
Candidates: Rosa Gill, Chris Costello, Stephanie Dingee
NC House District 34
Others in the race: Kat McDonald, Ashley Seshul
NC House District 35
Others in the race: Terence Everitt, Joseph Serio, Fred Von Canon
NC House District 36
Others in the race: Kyle Ward, John Harris
NC House District 37
Others in the race: Erin Pare, Christopher Robinson
NC House District 38
Candidates: Abe Jones, Christopher Mizelle
NC House District 39
Candidates: James A. Roberson, Greg Jones
NC House District 40
Others in the race: Michael Nelson, Marilyn Avila
NC House District 41
Others in the race: Kevin Terrett, Bruce K. Forster
NC House District 49
Others in the race: Michael Oakes, David Robertson
NC House District 66
Others in the race: Micao Penaflor, Ives Brizuela de Sholar
Raleigh Mayor
Others in the race: DaQuanta Copeland
Raleigh Council, At-Large
Others in the race: James Bledsoe, Josh Bradley, Stormie Forte, John Odom, Portia Rochelle
Raleigh Council, District A
Others in the race: Mary Black
Raleigh Council, District B
Others in the race: Jakob Lorberblatt
Raleigh Council, District C
Others in the race: Wanda Hunter
Raleigh Council, District D
Raleigh Council, District E
Board of Commissioners, Seat 1
Others in the race: Chanel N. Harris
Board of Commissioners, Seat 2
Others in the race: Mark McMains
Board of Commissioners, Seat 3
Others in the race: Irina Comer
Board of Commissioners, Seat 7
Candidates: Vickie Adamson
Wake County Sheriff
Candidates: Willie Rowe, Donnie Harrison
Clerk of Superior Court
Candidates: Blair Williams
District Attorney
Others in the race: Jeff Dobson
Board of Education, District 1
Others in the race: Cheryl Caulfield
Board of Education, District 2
Others in the race: Dorian Hamilton, Monica Ruiz
Board of Education, District 3
Others in the race: Brooks Lowe, Wing Ng
Board of Education, District 4
Others in the race: Daniel Grant-King, Becky Lew-Hobbs, Tara Waters
Board of Education, District 5
Others in the race: Dawn Townsend, Ross Beamon, Jackie Boegel
Board of Education, District 6
Others in the race: Mary-Lewis Freeman, Patrice Nealon, Chad Stall
Board of Education, District 7
Others in the race: Katie Long, Jacob Arthur
Board of Education, District 8
Others in the race: Steven Bergstrom
Board of Education, District 9
Others in the race: Tara Ann Cartwright, Michele Morrow
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
Others in the race: Brian K. Lewis
Note: Candidates in Wake's superior court and district court races have not returned questionnaires
Orange County
NC Senate District 23
Others in the race: Landon Woods
NC House District 50
Others in the race: Charles Lopez
NC House District 56
District Attorney
Orange County Sheriff
Candidates: Charles Blackwood
Board of Commissioners, At-Large
Candidates: Sally Greene
Board of Commissioners, District 1
Candidates: Jamazetta Bedford
Board of Commissioners, District 1 (unexpired term)
Candidates: Anna Richards
Board of Commissioners, District 2
Candidates: Earl McKee
NC Superior Court 15B, Seat 1
NC Superior Court 15B, Seat 2
Candidates: Allen Baddour
Clerk of Superior Court
Candidates: Mark Kleinschmidt
Soil and Water District Supervisor
Candidates: W. Chris Hogan and Richal Vanhook
Register of Deeds
Congressional and State Judicial Races
U.S. Senate
Others in the race: Cheri Beasley, Ted Budd, Shannon Bray
US House 2
Others in the race: Christine Villaverde
US House 4
US House 13
Others in the race: Bo Hines
Supreme Court Justice Seat 3
Supreme Court Justice Seat 5
NC Court of Appeals 8
NC Court of Appeals 9
NC Court of Appeals 10
NC Court of Appeals 11
Others in the race: Michael Stading
