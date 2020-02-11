Early Voting Starts Thursday. Do you Know Where To Vote?

We voted!
It's been pretty impossible to ignore the 2020 primary elections. Between the chaos in Iowa and New Hampshire’s primary, which is happening as we speak, this cycle feels more important than ever.
Early voting begins Thursday in North Carolina and continues through the end of the month. It’s an opportunity to get your civic duty out of the way, especially since there are Saturday and Sunday options in every county in the Triangle.
“Early voting gives North Carolina voters an opportunity to vote at their own convenience, and also to register if they have not already done so,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in a Tuesday press release.
If you aren’t registered or you’ve moved since the last election, you can participate in same-day registration by bringing a driver’s license, an ID issued by a government agency (as long as it has your current name and address), a utility bill, bank statement, or paycheck that shows your name and address, or a university ID with proof of on-campus residency. If you’re not sure about your registration status, you can check it here.
Remember, you are not required to show a photo ID for the primary election.
If you are registered with a political party, you must vote in that party’s primary. If you are unaffiliated, you can vote in whatever primary you want. You can’t change your party affiliation during same-day registration.
Here’s every place to vote early in the Triangle. You can vote at any of these spots in your county. If you live outside of the Triangle, look up your polling place here. And if you don’t know whom to vote for, The INDY’s endorsement issue hits newsstands tomorrow.
Chatham County
Polling Place Hours:
Weekdays: 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 15 and 22: 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 29: 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center
1192 U.S. Hwy 64 W. Bus., Pittsboro
CCCC Health Science Building
75 Ballentrae Ct., Pittsboro
Earl B. Fitts Community Center
111 S. Third Ave., Siler City
Goldston Town Hall
40 Coral Ave., Goldston
Questions? Contact the Chatham Board of Elections at chathamnc.org/elections or by phone at 919-545-8500.
Durham County
Polling Place Hours:
Weekdays: 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 15 and 22: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 29: 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
Sundays: 12 p.m.–4 p.m.
Criminal Justice Resource Center
326 E. Main St., Durham
Duke University Brodhead Center
402 Chapel Dr., Durham
Durham Tech-North Campus
2401 Snow Hill Road, Durham
East Regional Library
211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham
Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
4907 Garrett Road, Durham
NCCU School of Law
640 Nelson St., Durham, NC 27707
North Regional Library
221 Milton Road, Durham
South Regional Library
4505 S Alston Ave., Durham
Questions? Contact the Durham Board of Elections at dcovotes.com, on Twitter or Facebook, or by phone at 919-560-0700.
Orange County
Polling Place Hours:
Weekdays: 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 15 and 29: 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
Sun., Feb 16: 12 p.m.–4 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 22 and Sun., Feb. 23: Closed
Carrboro Town Hall
301 W. Main St., Carrboro
Chapel of the Cross
304 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill
Efland Ruritan Club Building
3009 Forrest Ave., Efland
Orange County BOE Office
208 S. Cameron St., Hillsborough
Seymour Center
2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill
University Place, D14
201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill
Questions? Contact the Orange Board of Elections at orangecountync.gov/Elect, or by phone at 919-245-2350.
Wake County
Polling Place Hours:
Weekdays: 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 15 and 22: 8 a.m.–1 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 29: 8 a.m.–3 p. m.
Sundays: 1 p.m.–6 p.m.
Avery Street Recreation Center Annex
201 Avery St., Garner
Herbert C. Young Community Center
101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary
Cary Senior Center
120 Maury O'dell Pl., Cary
Fuquay Varina—Falcon Park Hut
105 Falcon Dr., Fuquay-Varina
Holly Springs—Hunt Community Center
301 Stinson Ave., Holly Springs
Knightdale Recreation Center
102 Lawson Ridge Road, Knightdale
Millbrook Exchange Tennis Center
1905 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh
Northern Regional Center
350 E Holding Ave., Wake Forest
Optimist Community Center
5900 Whittier Dr., Raleigh
Roberts Community Center
1300 E. Martin St., Raleigh
NCSU—Talley Student Center
2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh
Wake County Office Building
337 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh
Note: The Wake County BOE building has special hours. Weekdays are 8:30 a.m.–5:15 p.m., and the only Saturday voting option is Feb. 29, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
Questions? Contact the Wake Board of Elections at wakevotesearly.com, on Facebook or Twitter, or by phone at 919-404-4040.
Contact digital content coordinator Sara Pequeño at spequeno@indyweek.com.
Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.