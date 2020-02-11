Early Voting Starts Thursday. Do you Know Where To Vote?

We voted!

It's been pretty impossible to ignore the 2020 primary elections. Between the chaos in Iowa and New Hampshire’s primary, which is happening as we speak, this cycle feels more important than ever.

Early voting begins Thursday in North Carolina and continues through the end of the month. It’s an opportunity to get your civic duty out of the way, especially since there are Saturday and Sunday options in every county in the Triangle.

“Early voting gives North Carolina voters an opportunity to vote at their own convenience, and also to register if they have not already done so,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in a Tuesday press release.

If you aren’t registered or you’ve moved since the last election, you can participate in same-day registration by bringing a driver’s license, an ID issued by a government agency (as long as it has your current name and address), a utility bill, bank statement, or paycheck that shows your name and address, or a university ID with proof of on-campus residency. If you’re not sure about your registration status, you can check it here.

Remember, you are not required to show a photo ID for the primary election.

If you are registered with a political party, you must vote in that party’s primary. If you are unaffiliated, you can vote in whatever primary you want. You can’t change your party affiliation during same-day registration.

Here’s every place to vote early in the Triangle. You can vote at any of these spots in your county. If you live outside of the Triangle, look up your polling place here. And if you don’t know whom to vote for, The INDY’s endorsement issue hits newsstands tomorrow.

Chatham County

Polling Place Hours:

Weekdays: 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 15 and 22: 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 29: 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center

1192 U.S. Hwy 64 W. Bus., Pittsboro

CCCC Health Science Building

75 Ballentrae Ct., Pittsboro

Earl B. Fitts Community Center

111 S. Third Ave., Siler City

Goldston Town Hall

40 Coral Ave., Goldston

Questions? Contact the Chatham Board of Elections at chathamnc.org/elections or by phone at 919-545-8500.

Durham County

Polling Place Hours:

Weekdays: 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 15 and 22: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 29: 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

Sundays: 12 p.m.–4 p.m.

Criminal Justice Resource Center

326 E. Main St., Durham

Duke University Brodhead Center

402 Chapel Dr., Durham

Durham Tech-North Campus

2401 Snow Hill Road, Durham

East Regional Library

211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham

Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

4907 Garrett Road, Durham

NCCU School of Law

640 Nelson St., Durham, NC 27707

North Regional Library

221 Milton Road, Durham

South Regional Library

4505 S Alston Ave., Durham

Questions? Contact the Durham Board of Elections at dcovotes.com, on Twitter or Facebook, or by phone at 919-560-0700.

Orange County

Polling Place Hours:

Weekdays: 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 15 and 29: 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

Sun., Feb 16: 12 p.m.–4 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 22 and Sun., Feb. 23: Closed

Carrboro Town Hall

301 W. Main St., Carrboro

Chapel of the Cross

304 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

Efland Ruritan Club Building

3009 Forrest Ave., Efland

Orange County BOE Office

208 S. Cameron St., Hillsborough

Seymour Center

2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill

University Place, D14

201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill

Questions? Contact the Orange Board of Elections at orangecountync.gov/Elect, or by phone at 919-245-2350.

Wake County

Polling Place Hours:

Weekdays: 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 15 and 22: 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 29: 8 a.m.–3 p. m.

Sundays: 1 p.m.–6 p.m.

Avery Street Recreation Center Annex

201 Avery St., Garner

Herbert C. Young Community Center

101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary

Cary Senior Center

120 Maury O'dell Pl., Cary

Fuquay Varina—Falcon Park Hut

105 Falcon Dr., Fuquay-Varina

Holly Springs—Hunt Community Center

301 Stinson Ave., Holly Springs

Knightdale Recreation Center

102 Lawson Ridge Road, Knightdale

Millbrook Exchange Tennis Center

1905 Spring Forest Road, Raleigh

Northern Regional Center

350 E Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Optimist Community Center

5900 Whittier Dr., Raleigh

Roberts Community Center

1300 E. Martin St., Raleigh

NCSU—Talley Student Center

2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh

Wake County Office Building

337 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh

Note: The Wake County BOE building has special hours. Weekdays are 8:30 a.m.–5:15 p.m., and the only Saturday voting option is Feb. 29, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

Questions? Contact the Wake Board of Elections at wakevotesearly.com, on Facebook or Twitter, or by phone at 919-404-4040.

Contact digital content coordinator Sara Pequeño at spequeno@indyweek.com.

