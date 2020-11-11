Quickbait: The Youth Vote

× Expand Designed by Annie Maynard

Young voters made their votes count this year, casting a higher portion of ballots this year than in 2016. Data supplied by Clean and Prosperous America, a nonprofit Political Action Committee, shows voters under age 30 made up a greater share of early voting this year, jumping more than 13 percent since the last General Election.

