Arctic Front Could Bring Freezing Rain, Power Outages to the Triangle

× Expand Pixabay

The arctic cold front that has frosted the midwest is taking aim at North Carolina tomorrow and expected to bring freezing rain and widespread power outages.

Temperatures are expected to drop to near-freezing overnight, with rain expected to begin after midnight. According to Weather Underground, conditions will shift to freezing rain around 5 a.m. Thursday morning and continue through 9 a.m. before returning to rain, which will continue throughout the day.

That could mean slick roads in the morning and damaged power lines. Ice accumulation could range from a tenth of an inch in Wake County to up to a half-inch toward the Virginia border.

The further north you are, the worse conditions are likely to be, the N&O reports. Winter storm warnings are in effect for Durham and Orange County, while Wake County is under a winter weather advisory.

Duke Energy projects it could see 1 million power outages in North Carolina and South Carolina due to the storm. The energy company has mobilized more than 5,400 contractors in anticipation of storm damage and urged customers to prepare for the possibility of losing power.

The GoDurham bus system has already suspended service through noon Thursday in anticipation of the storm.

This is a developing story.

Follow Interim Managing Editor Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.