Here's Every Way to Celebrate MLK Day in the Triangle

It's been 52 years since Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered at a Memphis hotel, but his message is as resonant as ever. As a country, we are faced with a return to a status-quo of inequality or a revolutionary shift. Will we, as a nation, come together or let our fears continue to divide us?

In this especially chaotic election year, recognizing King's legacy and impact matters. To that end: sitting on your couch rewatching episodes of The Bachelor won't make the cut. Instead, consider these events around the Triangle honoring King through charity and rallies.

The Durham County Martin Luther King, Jr. Steering Committee will be hosting several free events Monday and Tuesday to celebrate King's life and work, including the Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, the Unity March & Rally and a Day of Service at Jubilee Home.

Durham will also host more MLK Day events, including multiple service-based events. Keep Durham Beautiful hosts a litter cleanup of Long Meadow Park; Durham Bike Co-op hosts a bicycle repair service day, and Book Harvest will host their annual Dream Big Book Drive at Rhythms Live Music Hall.

Raleigh-based Triangle MLK Jr. Committee will host a series of free events, including a Memorial March downtown and an Evening Musical Celebration at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on Monday.

Raleigh’s service opportunities include Community Heroes Day at Marbles Kids Museum, Big Lake Cleanup at Umstead Park, Day of Service at the Alexander Y and UNC REX Blood Drives, whose mobile donation units will also make stops in Wakefield, Cary, Garner, and Knightdale.

UNC-Chapel Hill hosts two MLK events, including a Memorial Banquet at the Friday Center Sunday and a Lecture and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday.

Town of Cary will host Dreamfest, an annual collection of free events through the weekend into MLK Day. Attend a performance by the Cary Youth Theater, an immersive Virtual MLK Experience or volunteer at a Day of Service at Good Hope Farm.

Here's a full rundown of events in Durham, Raleigh, Cary and Chapel Hill.

DURHAM

Where: Sheraton Imperial Hotel & Convention Center (4700 Emperor Blvd., Research Triangle Park, NC)

Sponsored by The Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee

Breakfast will be served from 6-8 a.m. at the committee-sponsored Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, headed by Reverend Lisa Yebuah of Southeast Raleigh Table

Unity March & Rally

When: Mon., Jan. 20 - 10:30 a.m.

Where: Beginning at the NC Mutual Life Insurance Company (411 West Chapel Hill St.); concluding at First Presbyterian Church (305 E. Main Street)

In true MLK fashion, the honorary Unity March & Rally will march downtown with the message of "breaking barriers to economic justice," in solidarity with the displaced residents from McDougald Terrace.

Day of Service - Jubilee Home Workday

When: Mon., Jan. 20 - 1-4 p.m.

Where: Jubilee Home (404 East Umstead St.)

Young men’s housing [facility] Jubilee Home will host a workday inviting any and all volunteers for an afternoon of service on MLK Day. Tools will be provided.

Annual Religious Service

When: Monday, January 21, 2020 - 6:00PM

Where: Mt. Calvary United Church of Christ (1715 Athens Ave.)

In addition to the service featuring Sen. Erica D. Smith as the keynote speaker, The NC General Assembly, and the [MLK Steering] Committee will present one individual and one organization with the 2020 Keeper of the Dream Awards, as well as academic scholarships for graduating [high school] seniors.

MLK Million Meals

When: Mon., Jan. 20 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: Duke School (3716 Erwin Rd.)

Free!

This volunteer event invites volunteers to package food to be distributed by the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. A bus will be traveling to Duke School from Duke’s campus for volunteers in need of transportation.

Dream Big - Book Harvest’s MLK Book Drive & Community Day Celebration

When: Mon., Jan. 20

Where: Rhythms Live Music Hall in Lakewood Shopping Center (2020 Chapel Hill Rd.)

Free but sign-up encouraged. Walk-in volunteer spots are limited.

Book Harvest’s annual MLK Book Drive invites volunteers to bring books to donate and distribute to families in the Durham area. Book Harvest’s website features wishlists and emphasizes the need for children’s board books and literature featuring diverse authors and characters.

CFS Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Community Celebration: “Let Freedom Ring”

When: Mon., Jan. 20 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Carolina Friends School (4809 Friends School Rd.)

Carolina Friends School hosts this annual celebration, including a book donation site for Book Harvest and performances from the Community Choir and the Drumming Ensemble. Those interested in performing with the Comunity Choir are invited to join their rehearsals on Sat., Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CFS Afternoon of Service

When: Mon., Jan. 20 Open slots: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: Quaker Dome @ CFS

This service day following the Community Celebration will include book sorting for Book Harvest’s Dream Big 2020 campaign and food packing for Urban Ministries. Sign up for a time slot here.

MLK Day Litter Cleanup

When: Mon., Jan. 20 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Long Meadow Park (917 Liberty St.)

Free! Register here.

Keep Durham Beautiful and students from the Emily K Center invite all to participate in Monday’s litter cleanup of Long Meadow Park and Liberty Street. All supplies will be provided, though volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes and bring their own water bottles.

Martin Luther King Jr. bookmark and coloring contest

When: Mon., Jan. 20 - all day

Where: South Regional Library (4505 S. Alston Ave.)

Children ages three to eight are invited to participate in Durham County Libraries’ bookmark art contest. Bookmark templates can be picked up from the South Regional Library either before or on Jan. 20. Winners and prizes will be announced on Sat., Feb. 1.

MLK Bike Durham Coop Service Morning

When: Mon., Jan. 20 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Durham Bike Cooperative (1612 Acadia St.)

Volunteers of all skill levels are invited to help repair bikes for the Durham community and will receive a free Co-op membership by attending.

2020 MLK Jr. Youth Lock-In

When: Sun., Jan. 19 6 p.m.-Mon., Jan. 20 12 p.m.

Where: Community Family Life & Recreation Center at Lyon Park

Register here, no walk-ins

Teens 12-18, parents and volunteers are invited to participate in Calvary Baptist Church’s Lock-in that will include games, food, and fun activities. Participants will join the City of Durham MLK March following the lock-in.

RALEIGH

40th Annual MLK Memorial March

When: Mon., Jan. 20 - 10 a.m.

Where: Departs from State Capitol Building (Edenton St.side)

Assembly and line up for the march will begin at 10 a.m. and the march will commence at 11 a.m. Sponsoring partners include United Way of the Greater Triangle and Red Hat.

40th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Evening Musical Celebration

When: Mon., Jan. 20 - 5:30 p.m.

Where: Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts - Meymandi Hall (2 E South St.)

Free!

In Honor of Martin Luther King Jr: Chamber Music Treasures

When: Mon., Jan. 20 - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Church of the Nativity (8849 Ray Rd.)

Free!

Music professor and cellist Dr. Timothy Holley will curate Monday’s performance highlighting chamber music works composed by people of color. Soprano Waltye Rasulala and violinist Alice Ju will [also] perform.

Community Heroes Day

When: Tue., Jan. 21 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Marbles Kids Museum

Volunteers must pay admission into Marbles upon entry. Register by Sun., Jan. 19

United Way-sponsored Community Heroes Day will feature “real community heroes” and give volunteers an opportunity to participate in services such as food packing, blanket making and baby book stickering for several different charities.

MLK Jr. Day of Service - Big Lake Cleanup

When: Mon., Jan. 20 - 10:30 a.m.

Where: Boathouse at Big Lake @ Umstead Park (8801 Glenwood Ave.)

Free; call park office to register: (919) 571-4170

NC Parks invites volunteers to join a Park Ranger to assist in cleaning up Umstead Park’s Big Lake, including trash pickup on land or in the lake by canoe!

UNC REX Blood Drive

When: Mon., Jan. 20

Where: various locations - Raleigh, Wakefield, Garner, Cary and Knightdale

Raleigh: UNC REX Raleigh Main (4420 Lake Boone Trl.)

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wakefield: UNC REX Wellness Center of Wakefield (11200 Galleria Ave.)

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cary: UNC REX Wellness Center of Cary (1515 SW Cary Pkwy.)

10 a.m-2 p.m.

Garner: UNC REX Wellness Center of Garner (1400 Timber Dr. East)

3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Knightdale: UNC REX Wellness Center of Knightdale (6601 Knightdale Blvd.)

3 p.m.-7 p.m.

UNC REX is partnering with nonprofit The Blood Connection (TBC) to host a multi-site blood drive on MLK Day. The mobile collection units will be available at the UNC REX campuses, and TBC will contribute $10 for each donor towards the REX Healthcare Foundation.

MLK Day of Service at the Alexander Y

When: Mon., Jan 20 - 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Alexander Family YMCA (1603 Hillsborough St.)

Free! Register here.

The Alexander Y invites volunteers to join a day of service involving filling backpacks full of healthy snacks, in partnership with Brown Bag Ministries Mission and Food Shuttle Backpack Buddies.

Rise Against Hunger MLK Meal Packaging Event

When: Mon., Jan. 20

Where: Raleigh Convention Center (500 S. Salisbury St.)

Consider joining teams from several local organizations for a day of meal packaging.

8th Annual #MLKDay Free Community Breakfast

When: Mon., Jan. 20 6 a.m.

Where: Widow’s Son Lodge #4 (427 S. Blount St.)

Widow’s Son Masonic Lodge invites the public to its eighth-annual breakfast, including speakers, activities and youth encouragement.

MLK Day of Service

When: Mon., Jan. 20 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Auxiliary Gym @ William Peace University (15 E. Peace St.)

Peace’s largest annual community service event invites all to help make an impact on MLK Day.

CHAPEL HILL

Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Banquet (UNC-Chapel Hill)

When: Sun., Jan. 19 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: UNC Friday Center for Continuing Education (100 Friday Center Dr.)

$30

The 35th annual banquet will feature keynote speaker Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, NC Supreme Court’s first African-American [woman/female] Chief Justice.

MLK Day Rally

When: Mon., Jan. 20 - 9 a.m.

Where: Peace and Justice Plaza (179 E Franklin St.)

Speaker Tay Huynth will begin the rally, then the march will begin at Peace and Justice Plaza and will head towards First Baptist Church of Chapel Hill. Coffee and Conversations will commence at the church at 10 a.m., followed by an Observance Service at 11 a.m.

MLK Day Lecture and Awards Ceremony (UNC-Chapel Hill)

When: Wed., Jan. 22 - 7 p.m.

Where: Memorial Hall - UNC-Chapel Hill (114 E Cameron Ave.)

Free but tickets are required

Georgetown sociology professor Dr. Michael Eric Dyson will deliver the keynote speech and award the Unsung Heroes and MLK Scholarship awards at UNC-Chapel Hill’s open event. Tickets are available at the Carolina Performing Arts and Memorial Hall ticket office [in chapel hill] or online.

CARY

MLK Dreamfest: a collection of free events (some require tix) presented by Town of Cary

Sat., Jan. 18 - Mon., Jan. 20

Tellebration: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

When: Sat., Jan. 18 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Page-Walker Arts & History Center (119 Ambassador Loop)

free!

Speakers Willa Brigham and Linda Gorman will lead a morning of storytelling. Children and parents are welcome!

Applause! Cary Youth Theatre presents Amazing Grace, A Staged Reading

When: Sat., Jan. 18 - 2 p.m.

Where: The Cary Theater (112 E Chatham St)

Free!

The play by Shay Youngblood tells the story of a young black girl who strives to play Peter Pan in her school play, despite being told otherwise. This story of the power of imagination and ambition is adapted from the book by Mary Hoffman.

Mike Wiley presents "Breach of Peace"

When: Sat., Jan. 18 - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cary Arts Center (101 Dry Ave.)

$27

This solo play honors the bravery of those who struggled early for African-American equality, including those involved in the Freedom Rides.

The Virtual MLK Experience

When: Sunday, Jan. 19 - 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church (600 Walnut St.)

Free!

The Virtual MLK Experience with feature a digital presentation of King’s “Fill Up the Jails” speech from February 1960 in Durham. The experience includes “a collective sound experience, digital simulation, virtual reality presentations, and historical displays.”

Service & The Dream: MLK Day of Service

When: Monday, Jan. 20 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (shifts: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. OR 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Where: Good Hope Farm (1580 Morrisville Carpenter Rd.)

Free; registration is required: MLK Day of Service Volunteer Registration

Service & the Dream will consist of two volunteer shifts at Good Hope Farm, an urban agriculture project partnered with the Town of Cary to provide local food and support startup farmers.

Non-Dreamfest

MLK Day of Service

When: Mon., Jan. 20 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: White Oak Community Garden (1621 White Oak Church Rd.)

Free; register online

The Northwest Cary Y[MCA] invites volunteers to a day of service involving planting for the White Oak Community Garden’s spring season. The day of service will end with a celebratory “dream building” bonfire. The Taylor Family YMCA is also offering several service opportunities on Monday.

CADL Work Day: Diavolo DGC-MLK Volunteer Day of Service

When: Mon., Jan. 20 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: American Tobacco Trail (New Hope Church Rd.)

Capital Area Disk League invites all to assist in its newest design by finishing tee pads and concreting.