The Triangle Could See an Inch of Snow and Everyone is Losing Their Minds

Our little patch of hell may be about to freeze over.

At least, that's what this morning's newscasts will have you believe.

The Triangle could get up to an inch of snow tomorrow, with a rainy night transitioning to a wintry mix and then some big bad snowflakes around midnight.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Wake, Durham, and Orange counties.

You know what that means: PANIC!

Even though many of us rarely leave the house these days...'cause you know, pandemic... the snowpocalypse will give you an extra excuse to hunker down.

What's your plan? Will you be among the mob at Harris Teeter emptying grocery shelves of off-brand bread and toilet paper? Or will you be trashing your dry January vows and heading directly to the ABC store?

A word to the wise: temperatures are expected to rise with the dawn so you'll need to set your alarm early to see any evidence of Jack Frost. By noon, it will be 45 degrees, making your snowman a no-man :(.

Still, early morning drivers could see some icy roads and slippery bridges.

