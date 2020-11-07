It's Official: Joe Biden Has Won the Presidency

× Expand Click for larger image • Joe Biden takes the stage at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem Thursday afternoon

After an extended, nail-biter of a vote count, the results are finally in: Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States.

The former vice president surpassed the coveted 270 delegates to win the country's highest office Saturday morning

By noon, Biden held 284 delegates to Trump's 214, with Pennsylvania and Georgia swinging Democrat as the count in Nevada, which is projected to stay blue, drags on.

President Donald Trump has thrown a perpetual tantrum since falsely declaring victory on election night. On Saturday, he continued to claim the count was somehow rigged.

"I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!" Trump tweeted from the White House before the race was called for Biden.

With the winner announced, crowds nationwide took the streets in celebration.

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden said in a statement on social media. "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

The US Senate race between Cal Cunningham and Thom Tillis is yet to be called, though Tillis has held onto the lead since Election Night. North Carolina's mail-in ballots will continue to be counted through November 12.

