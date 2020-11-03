As Polls Close, More Than 1,000 Protesters March in Graham

By Jade Wilson

The voices of more than 1,000 protesters singing "We Will Overcome" rose up in front of the Graham courthouse on Election night as a peaceful group of marchers met a group of counter-protesters bearing confederate flags.

The peaceful march to the polls began at 4:00 p.m. and organizers addressed the crowd from Courtsquare after sundown.

This weekend, Alamance County Sheriff's officers used pepper spray on a group of voters that including children and the elderly, causing some to become sick. Fifteen people were arrested.

The crowd Tuesday was more than five times the size of this weekend's demonstration, according to Reverend Gregory Drumwright.

“We’re done dying, Graham. The whole world is watching," Drumwright said.

This is a developing story.

