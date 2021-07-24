Sunday Fun Day! Three Things to Do in the Triangle Sunday.

Do you want to feel the rhythm of Punjab pumping in your veins or are you more of a homebody looking to venture out and enjoy your favorite board games with the added luxury of beer on tap? Or maybe historical horror theatre with a twist of eroticism and satire is more your speed?

This Sunday's events cater to a wide array of interests. So no matter what breed of weirdo you are–we got you.

Bhangra Dance Adult Drop-In Classes

L.A. Dance, Morrisville

Part energetic folk dance, part fitness trend, Bhangra dancing will get you on your feet moving to the beat. The style of dance hails from Punjab, India, and is fast-paced, energetic, and extremely fun. Instructors will break down the moves step-by-step, making this class excellent for beginners.

The class is available in person and online. Learn more here.

The Persecution and Assassination of Jean-Paul Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton Under the Direction of the Marquis de Sade

St. John's MCC, Raleigh

Bare Theater first put on this 1964 play briefly before lockdown abruptly ended the production in its tracks. Now it's back, and director Dustin Britt has updated the show with casting and design updates.

"Britt has developed a bolder, more defiant production, challenging both the cast and audience to examine systems of oppression from new angles, highlighting the play's underlying themes of forced assimilation, imprisonment, religious manipulation, healthcare inequality, white supremacy, and gender inequality–bolstered by a reimagined ending," according to the event page.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can. Attendance is limited, so get tickets here.

Board Game Sundays

IngenuiTea Brews Taproom, Cary

Bust out the 20-sided dice and grab a cold beer or artisanal kombucha at this chill weekly gathering. A variety of board and card cards will be available to play. Bring some friends or make some there. No tickets are required for this event–just show up and get your game on.

