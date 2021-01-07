When's My Turn? Here's What We Know About the Vaccine Rollout in Wake, Durham and Orange Counties

× Expand Tom Wolf

Since North Carolina received its first allocation of the vaccine against COVID-19, we have been inundated with queries from readers as to where they can find information on getting vaccinated.

As of early January, the state is in the early phases of the vaccine rollout, vaccinating people in Groups 1a and 1b.

COVID-19 vaccine flowchart released by the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

As manufacturing and distribution speed up, the state will proceed into different phases. Some counties will move into different phases at different times depending on the number of health care workers, older adults, prisoners, teachers, and other priority groups.

“Every county is making their own rollout plans, so no two are alike in their approach,” wrote Leah Holdren, a spokesperson for Wake County Government in Raleigh.

Vaccine rollout is expected to stretch into the spring, even the summer, for lower priority groups. That means unvaccinated people will have to continue wearing masks and keeping their distance for a few more months.

NC Health News reached out to all 85 of North Carolina’s county health directors (some of the state’s 100 counties share health departments) and have heard from about 30 health department leaders, representing about half the state’s counties. We’ve also gleaned information off of county websites, social media pages, and press releases to bring you as much information as possible.

Check this website often, we’ll be emailing health directors and updating the page frequently.

You can also check a state website: Find your spot to take your shot.

You can also get more detail about the vaccine phases here.

Wake County

"Wake County has a comparatively larger number of health care workers and medical systems than some other counties, so we continue to vaccinate Phase 1a eligible persons,” wrote county spokeswoman Leah Holdren. “There is not enough vaccine supply yet to move into Phase 1b. However, we hope to move on very soon and are finalizing plans for Phase 1b vaccination.”

She said Information would be coming out about timing and how residents can sign up for appointments. The county is not taking sign-ups for individuals in Phase 1b yet.

“Wake County has the largest population in the state, and it will take longer to get through each phase than most other counties,” wrote Holdren, who asked residents for patience.

Have you been informed as to whether and when you’ll receive the vaccine?

"To date, Wake County has received 3900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. We expect to continue to receive a shipment of 975 Pfizer doses each week. Next week is the week that we anticipate receiving our first shipment of second shot doses."

Is it up to you to notify county residents when the vaccine is available?

"Wake County Public Health, local hospitals, and community partners have been reaching out to Phase 1a providers and sharing out information that they can go online to fill out a survey to qualify and later sign up for vaccines," Holdren wrote.

“We are finalizing our Phase 1b vaccination framework and will be sharing out with the public how they can sign up for vaccines once the supply is available,” she said. “We’ll also be working with hospitals and community partners to proactively reach out to those in the 75+ group. It’s estimated there are about 51,000 in the 75+ category in Wake County.

“We do not have anywhere near the supply of vaccine to vaccinate that group.”

Where can people find out more information?

Holdren said people should visit wakegov.com/vaccine, which is being updated daily.

Durham County

Durham Public Health tweeted on Jan. 5: “Moving to a new vaccination phase depends on vaccine supply, the number of people in each phase, and more. We’re working with our state and local partners to determine when we’ll move to Phase 1B soon, but when we know a date, we’ll share the news everywhere we can!”

Where can people find out more information?

For answers to Durham County COVID-19 vaccine questions, call the hotline at 919-635-8150

Email to DCoCOVIDvaccines@dconc.gov.

Call the NCDHHS COVID-19 hotline at 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162.

Orange County

To fill out a vaccine interest form, click here.

How can people find out more?

For up-to-date on local vaccination efforts, phases, and frequently asked questions:

Call: 919 913 8088

Or visit orangecountync.gov/GetYourShot.

