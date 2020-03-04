Yvonne Lewis Holley Leads Lieutenant Governor's Race; Runoff Possible

Yvonne Lewis Holley, Representative for NC House of Representatives District 38, edged out a lead over Terry Van Duyn, Allen Thomas and Chaz Beasley in a packed lieutenant governor's race.

Holley netted just under 27 percent of the vote, followed by Van Duyn at 20 percent. Thomas and Beasley were tied for third with 19 percent.

No candidate made the 30 percent margin, meaning a runoff is possible if Van Duyn wants to press on.

Holley's lead was an upset, given Van Duyn and Beasley have netted most of the high profile endorsements in the state. But Holley is popular in her Wake County district, having served four consecutive terms.

Here's the full breakdown of the votes:

On the Republican ballot, Mark Robinson led the pack with 32 percent of voters behind him.

In the governor's race, Democrats overwhelmingly backed Governor Roy Cooper for another term over challenger Ernest Reeves while Republicans stood with Lt. Governor Dan Forrest in.

The treasurer's race was a nail-biter, with Ronnie Chatterji narrowly leading the ticket with 36 percent of vote. Dimple Ajmera and Matt Leatherman trailed close behind, with 34 and 30 percent of votes, respectively, but not enough to call for a runoff.

The council of state races saw Jen Mangrum pull out ahead in the Democratic NC superintendent race with 33 percent of votes, while Republicans backed Catherine Truitt with 57 percent.

For secretary of state, Republican E.C. Sykes came out on top with 43 percent of votes. He'll be taking on incumbent Elaine Marshall in the November. Meanwhile, in the Republican attorney general's race, Jim O'Neill amassed 47 percent of the vote to take on Democratic incumbent Josh Stein this fall.

In the auditor's race, Democrat Beth Wood easily bested Luis Toledo while on the Republican ballot Anthony Wayne Street defeated Tim Hoegemeyer.

Jenna Wadsworth smoked the NC commissioner of agriculture race for the Democrats, with 54 percent of voters behind her. Mike Causey came out on top for Republicans in the commissioner of insurance race, with 65 percent of the vote. The Republican commissioner of labor race was led by Josh Dobson, who will take on unopposed Democratic nominee Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Jessica Holmes in the general election.

Check out the full results below: