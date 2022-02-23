Orange County NC Animal Services is Running Low on Dog Food For Its Pet Food Assistance Pantry

On Wednesday, Orange County NC Animal Services department announced on Facebook that it is looking for pet food donations, specifically dog food, for its Pet Food Assistance Pantry.

The Pet Food Assistance Program’s goal is to help supply pet food to Orange County residents who are struggling to cover the financial costs due to loss of income during the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members who want to donate can do so online through OCAS’s Amazon Wish List or bring unopened bags of pet food to the shelter located on 1601 Eubanks Road in Chapel Hill. You can bring donations into the shelter during operating hours or leave donations on the designated shelves in front of the adoption entrance at any time.

According to the Orange County Animal Services website, you must be “an Orange County resident” to apply for pet food assistance and “your application does not guarantee assistance. [OCAS] wants to help as many residents as we can, but pet food will only be distributed to Orange County residents as long as it is available.” Those who are looking for assistance can submit a request form online.

“As part of our ongoing mission to provide care and services to animals and people in need throughout our community, Orange County Animal Services is working to assist those facing financial hardship at this time,” OCAS says on its website.

In addition, Orange County Animal Services will hold its first low-cost rabies vaccination and microchip clinic of the year, this Saturday. The drive-through clinic will take place at the Eubanks Road park and ride lot in Chapel Hill and will run from 9 a.m. through noon. The clinic will offer one-year and three-year vaccinations for $10 and requires pet owners to have a previous rabies certificate on hand in order to receive the 3-year vaccine. Microchips will be offered for $35 each and pets do not need to receive a rabies vaccine to receive a microchip.

According to its website, the department asks that everyone stay in their cars and wear a mask when interacting with volunteers and staff. The clinic will accept card payments, but cash payments are preferable if possible to help the line move more quickly.

For more information on the vaccine and microchip clinic: Call 919-942-7387 or visit http://www.orangecountync.gov/308/Low-Cost-Clinics

For more information on the Pet Food Assistance Program: Call 919-942-7387 or visit www.orangecountync.gov/PetFoodAssistance

