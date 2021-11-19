Orange Commissioner Renée Price and N.C. Rep. Graig Meyer Announce Candidacies for State Senate Seat, Hillsborough Town Commissioner Matt Hughes to Run for State House

With filing for the March 2022 primary elections opening in just over two weeks, candidates are staking out their next moves and making announcements for bids for N.C. congressional and state legislative seats.

On Wednesday, state Sen. Valerie Foushee, a Democrat whose district covers Orange and Chatham Counties, announced she's joining state Sen. Wiley Nickel, Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam and a handful of other Democrats in running for the newly drawn 6th Congressional District seat.

On Thursday, the INDY reported that Jamie DeMent Holcomb, a Hillsborough-based farmer, cookbook author, and former restaurant owner is running the for the newly drawn state Senate seat in District 23 that covers some of Foushee's old territory, as well as parts of Person and Casewell County.

“I live in and represent rural North Carolina on my farm, but I also have deep ties in the higher ed and tech worlds in North Carolina,” DeMent told the INDY. “I think that my understanding of both spaces can do a lot for this district.”

Also yesterday, N.C. Rep. Graig Meyer told radio station 97.9 The Hill that he plans to run for the Senate District 23 seat.

Today, Orange County Commissioner Renée Price announced she will join Meyer and DeMent in that race.

"Today, I humbly ask for support so that I may bring the voices of the people of Orange, Person, and Caswell Counties to the North Carolina Senate in our pursuit of: quality education for all students, affordable housing, health care for all, climate change mitigation, universal broadband, criminal justice reforms and post-pandemic economic development," Price wrote in a statement announcing her candidacy.

"Having engaged with the NC Association of County Commissioners, I am aware of the regional issues that the people of Person, Caswell and Orange Counties share. Also of importance is the understanding that our issues are interrelated, even if they differ."

DeMent and Price are both Democrats.

Also today, Hillsborough Town Commissioner Matt Hughes announced he is running for Meyer's N.C. state House District 50 seat.

“We need a new generation of leadership that’s not afraid to lead boldly and think big,” Hughes said in a statement. “This new generation must not only fight against radical Republicans and their attacks on our way of life, including our precious democracy, but push for solutions that will benefit all who call North Carolina home. I’m running because I believe in a North Carolina that lives up to its ideals and is a state where its people are healthier, safer, better educated, and has more money in their pockets.”

Filing opens at noon on Monday, December 6 and lasts through December 17.

Follow Editor-in-Chief Jane Porter on Twitter or send an email to jporter@indyweek.com.