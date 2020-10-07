PHOTOVOICE: Bank Black Durham

× Expand Jade Wilson Co-founder of Bank Black Durham, Leonardo Williams, and his son Isaiah.

Bank Black Durham hosted a rally at CCB Plaza on October 3. Co-founders Leonardo Williams and Craig Carter were joined by Aalayah Sanders, Nimasheena Burns, and M&F Banks Chief Sales Operator Travis Rouse. Justin Minott of the coffee shop Nolia announced the speakers. Their movement is to combat racial economic injustice. Read the related story here.

× Expand Jade Wilson Bank Black Durham rally.

× Expand Jade Wilson Nimasheena Burns speaking at Bank Black Durham rally.

× Expand Jade Wilson Co-founder of Bank Black Durham, Craig Carter.

