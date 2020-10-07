PHOTOVOICE: Bank Black Durham

Jade Wilson
Co-founder of Bank Black Durham, Leonardo Williams, and his son Isaiah.
Bank Black Durham hosted a rally at CCB Plaza on October 3. Co-founders Leonardo Williams and Craig Carter were joined by Aalayah Sanders, Nimasheena Burns, and M&F Banks Chief Sales Operator Travis Rouse. Justin Minott of the coffee shop Nolia announced the speakers. Their movement is to combat racial economic injustice. Read the related story here.
Jade Wilson
Bank Black Durham rally.
Jade Wilson
Nimasheena Burns speaking at Bank Black Durham rally.
Jade Wilson
Co-founder of Bank Black Durham, Craig Carter.
Follow Staff Photographer Jade Wilson on Instagram or send an email to jwilson@indyweek.com.
