PHOTOVOICE: Bank Black Durham

by

Bank Black Durham hosted a rally at CCB Plaza on October 3. Co-founders Leonardo Williams and Craig Carter were joined by Aalayah Sanders, Nimasheena Burns, and M&F Banks Chief Sales Operator Travis Rouse. Justin Minott of the coffee shop Nolia announced the speakers. Their movement is to combat racial economic injustice. Read the related story here.

Jade Wilson

