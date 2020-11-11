Photovoice: A Celebration of Democracy

× Expand Jade Wilson Celebration after Biden's win in Durham, NC.

Before Joe Biden was announced President-Elect this past Saturday, November 7, North Carolina’s Team Democracy had already organized a rally in Raleigh to demand that every vote be counted and celebrate democracy. So the event, which kicked off shortly after news broke of Biden’s win, felt extra special. Many people showed up to Halifax Mall and danced. A celebration was also going on in downtown Durham; it lasted all through the night. It was a win that people needed to feel.

× Expand Jade Wilson Celebrating Biden's win over Donald Trump in North Carolina.

× Expand Jade Wilson Two protesters hold signs in Raleigh, NC after Joe Biden is announced the winner of the presidential election.

× Expand Jade Wilson A masked person holds up a screen during celebrations in Durham, NC.

× Expand Jade Wilson A person dances to celebrate the defeat of Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

× Expand Jade Wilson A sign at a celebration on November 7 shows a cartoon Donald Trump next to the words "You're fired and evicted."

× Expand Jade Wilson A person holds several signs at an event in Raleigh. The most visible sign says "STOP THE WAR ON BLACK AMERICA."

× Expand Jade Wilson A sign from Smash Racism Raleigh is displayed on November 7, 2020.

Follow Staff Photographer Jade Wilson on Instagram or send an email to jwilson@indyweek.com.

