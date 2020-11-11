THE INDY IS FREE. MAKING IT ISN'T.

Photovoice: A Celebration of Democracy

by

Before Joe Biden was announced President-Elect this past Saturday, November 7, North Carolina’s Team Democracy had already organized a rally in Raleigh to demand that every vote be counted and celebrate democracy. So the event, which kicked off shortly after news broke of Biden’s win, felt extra special. Many people showed up to Halifax Mall and danced. A celebration was also going on in downtown Durham; it lasted all through the night. It was a win that people needed to feel.

