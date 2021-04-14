Photovoice: Fascism Out of Raleigh

Word leaked out about a “White Lives Matter” protest scheduled for Sunday in Raleigh, part of a nationwide group of protests planned in several cities across the country. As soon as anti-fascists and trans folks got the information, they organized a counter-protest. The organizing was immediately effective; “White Lives” organizers announced on the “WLM Raleigh NC” Facebook page that they were canceling their event, citing “safety concerns.” But that didn’t stop the counter-protest from happening. A trans-only gathering kicked off at 11 a.m. in Moore Square. Around 1 p.m., activists and members of the trans community joined others in the streets of downtown, circling around to Nash Square and making their presence in opposition to white supremacy known.

Follow Staff Photographer Jade Wilson on Instagram or send an email to jwilson@indyweek.com.

