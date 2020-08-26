PHOTOVOICE: Black Farmers' HUB

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Black Farmers' HUB

Black Farmers’ HUB celebrated its grand opening Sunday. Located in Southeast Raleigh at 1409 Cross Street, this brick and mortar grocery store is Demetrius Hunter’s latest venture. In 2018 he launched Black Farmers’ HUB to promote products online and at farmers’ markets. Hunter also has his own line of natural fruit juices and ciders, Nature’s 360. He and his family have been helping sustain farmers and feed underserved communities for over 80 years.

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Black Farmers' HUB

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Black Farmers' HUB

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Black Farmers' HUB

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Black Farmers' HUB

Follow Staff Photographer Jade Wilson on Instagram or send an email to jwilson@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.