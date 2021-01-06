Photovoice: We See You. We Love You.

× Expand Jade Wilson

On New Year’s Eve, roughly 20 people gathered outside the Durham County Jail for a noise demonstration. Chanting, “We see you. We love you,” the group set off firecrackers, lit sky lanterns, and made noise with various objects. Cars also circled around the jail and honked their horns. The demonstration supported the continuous effort to free all prisoners from the state’s jails and detention centers. Since the pandemic began, calls to release incarcerated individuals have reached a greater volume.

