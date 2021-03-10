Photovoice: Give Me a Brake (Light)

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson

Photo by Jade Wilson

Four entities, Southerners On New Ground (SONG), Durham Beyond Policing, Bull City Mutual Aid, and the Durham branch of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), joined forces to address one of the many ways working-class people are criminalized—through minor traffic violations. These could include anything from a broken brake light to an expired tag. Traffic stops often end in financial setback, harassment, arrest, or even killings by police. On Sunday, volunteers fixed brakes lights and topped off washer fluid for free at the Scrap Exchange parking lot in Durham. This group of socialists and abolitionists took this small but noteworthy step to protect community members from state-sanctioned violence.

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson

