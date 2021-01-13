Photovoice: Guns Down. Hearts Up.

× Expand Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson

Every Saturday starting at 2:00 p.m., a small group of people marches on the sidewalk along East Main Street in Durham, from South Dillard Street to North Elizabeth Street. The marchers have one thing in common: All have lost a loved one to gun violence in the city. They are parents, siblings, caretakers, and friends. A few of them are mothers who lost children this summer. Many of these murders remain unsolved. The group is demanding that the community and City government come together to seek justice.

× Expand Jade Wilson

× Expand Jade Wilson

× Expand Jade Wilson

× Expand Jade Wilson

× Expand Jade Wilson

Follow Staff Photographer Jade Wilson on Instagram or send an email to jwilson@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.