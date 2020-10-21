PHOTOVOICE: The José Chicas Saga

José Chicas has been in sanctuary from ICE at the School for Conversion in Durham since 2017. On Friday, October 16 at Saint John’s Missionary Baptist Church of Durham, there was a socially distant prayer vigil for him and two others in sanctuary (see story).

× Expand photo by Jade Wilson Vigil for José Chicas in Durham, October 2020

