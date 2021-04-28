Photovoice: More Black Lives

Ma’Khia Bryant and Andrew Brown are the two newest names added to the long, exhaustive list of Black people murdered by police. Unlike previous protests in Raleigh, there was very little talking before folks started marching on Friday evening. Instead of staying close to Moore Square and Nash Square Park, the group marched down to Morgan Street Food Hall and Glenwood South and let their voices be heard while patrons drank and ate at bars and restaurants. Police followed the crowd, giving warnings to disperse, for close to an hour until the marchers reached North West Street. There, they parted ways and called it a night.

Follow Staff Photographer Jade Wilson on Instagram or send an email to jwilson@indyweek.com.

