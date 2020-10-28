Photovoice: NCCU to the Polls

Jade Wilson

Last week, students, faculty, and community members marched for the Black Lives Matter movement to the polls. On October 23, students from North Carolina Central University’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee started at the track and ended at the Turner Law Building, encouraging participants to vote there. Before the march began, Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye, PhD, gave remarks, along with the SAAC.

