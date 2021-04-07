Photovoice: Not Your Model Minority

× Expand Photos by Jade Wilson

On Saturday, community members standing in solidarity with Asian Americans filled Moore Square in downtown Raleigh, rallying to continue the fight against racism and white supremacy in the United States. The Atlanta spa shooting victims were memorialized in printed photos mounted on foam boards; each displayed on easels that were staggered a few feet apart from one another. After several people from the Asian American-Pacific Islander (AAPI) community addressed the crowd, folks took their signs to the streets and chanted phrases, including “Not your fetish, not your fantasy,” as they marched to Nash Square Park. A multitude of people and organizations from different racial and ethnic backgrounds organized the march.

× Expand Photos by Jade Wilson

× Expand Photos by Jade Wilson

× Expand Photos by Jade Wilson

× Expand Photos by Jade Wilson

Follow Staff Photographer Jade Wilson on Instagram or send an email to jwilson@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.