Photovoice: SITES—"reset" & "Flourish"

What does an in-person art experience look like during a pandemic? On Saturday, Durham was home to an outdoor multi-media event, centered around artists’ responses to the conditions we’re living under. Featuring curation by SITES founder Stephanie Leathers and dance by Courtney OM’s OM grown dancers company, the event kicked off with a sound and movement performance outside the Accordion Club, welcoming attendees before they entered the bar. Out on Accordion’s back patio and in the park behind it, there was a well-balanced mixture of music, visual art, dance, and film for people to enjoy while socially distancing.

