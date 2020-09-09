THE INDY IS FREE. MAKING IT ISN'T.

PHOTOVOICE: Say His Name. David Brooks.

by

A single gunshot to the chest, fired by a police officer, killed David Brooks Jr. in Roxboro on July 24. Friday, September 4, was the fifth peaceful protest the town has seen in response to Brooks’s murder, this one led by The Black Revolutionists. His death sparked an outcry against blatant racism and racial injustices in Roxboro. Protesters are calling for the immediate termination of the officer and for the resignation of Police Chief David Hess.

Follow Staff Photographer Jade Wilson on Instagram or send an email to jwilson@indyweek.com

