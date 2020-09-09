PHOTOVOICE: Say His Name. David Brooks.

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Pan-African flag held by a protester.

A single gunshot to the chest, fired by a police officer, killed David Brooks Jr. in Roxboro on July 24. Friday, September 4, was the fifth peaceful protest the town has seen in response to Brooks’s murder, this one led by The Black Revolutionists. His death sparked an outcry against blatant racism and racial injustices in Roxboro. Protesters are calling for the immediate termination of the officer and for the resignation of Police Chief David Hess.

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Protesters lock arms in front of Roxboro Police station.

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Protesters hold their fists in the air in front of the Roxboro police station.

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Protesters hold their fists in the air in front of the Roxboro police station.

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Protesters in Roxboro.

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson The Black Revolutionists security standing guard at a protest.

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Protesters gather outside of the Person County Courthouse.

