PHOTOVOICE: Say His Name. David Brooks.

Photo by Jade Wilson
Pan-African flag held by a protester.
A single gunshot to the chest, fired by a police officer, killed David Brooks Jr. in Roxboro on July 24. Friday, September 4, was the fifth peaceful protest the town has seen in response to Brooks’s murder, this one led by The Black Revolutionists. His death sparked an outcry against blatant racism and racial injustices in Roxboro. Protesters are calling for the immediate termination of the officer and for the resignation of Police Chief David Hess.
Photo by Jade Wilson
Protesters lock arms in front of Roxboro Police station.
Photo by Jade Wilson
Protesters hold their fists in the air in front of the Roxboro police station.
Photo by Jade Wilson
Protesters hold their fists in the air in front of the Roxboro police station.
Photo by Jade Wilson
Protesters in Roxboro.
Photo by Jade Wilson
The Black Revolutionists security standing guard at a protest.
Photo by Jade Wilson
Protesters gather outside of the Person County Courthouse.
Follow Staff Photographer Jade Wilson on Instagram or send an email to jwilson@indyweek.com.
Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.