Photovoice: A Look into Shay’s Thought Process

× Expand Jade Wilson Artist Shay Hendricks at their Golden Belt exhibition.

Photo by Jade Wilson Art by Shay Hendricks

This month, Durham Art Guild’s gallery at Golden Belt is home to 21-year-old mixed-media artist Shay Hendricks’s first exhibition, Constellations: Ways I Felt, Things I Made, which is part of their residency with the Black On Black Project. The show invites the viewer to glimpse how the artist processes the world around them. Screenshots of white text against a black background accompany the works in progress. The artist’s notes consist of words that caught their attention and thoughts that were weighing on them. The exhibition is on display until March 8.

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Art by Shay Hendricks

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Art by Shay Hendricks

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Art by Shay Hendricks

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Art by Shay Hendricks

Follow Staff Photographer Jade Wilson on Instagram or send an email to jwilson@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.