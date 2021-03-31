PHOTOVOICE: Skoolie Conversion

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson

The idea of converting a bus into a home isn’t necessarily always radical, but in the case of a recent local remodeling, the way folks came together to pitch in with the labor was. After years of dealing with houselessness and housing insecurities, a disabled, autistic, Black trans couple upcycled a bus. With the aid of community members and an organization called The New South Collective, renovations were completed over the last month. Funds were raised for supplies and what was left over was given to the couple. Now, they can call this place home.

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson

× Expand Photos by Jade Wilson

× Expand Photos by Jade Wilson

× Expand Photos by Jade Wilson

Follow Staff Photographer Jade Wilson on Instagram or send an email to jwilson@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.