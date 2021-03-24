Photovoice: Stop AAPI Hate

× Expand Photos by Jade Wilson

Northern Orange NAACP, Hillsborough Progressives Taking Action (HPTA), and Hate-Free Schools Coalition hosted a candlelight vigil at the Old Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough Friday night. The vigil held space to honor the six Asian women who were murdered March 16 in Atlanta and also demonstrated support for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities across North Carolina. The organizers brought attention to the hyper-sexualization of Asian women and other harmful attacks AAPI communities face in the United States.

