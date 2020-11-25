PHOTOVOICE: Trans Awareness Week

× Expand By Jade Wilson

Alexandria Webb

Pronouns: She/Her/Hers

How do you identify: Indigenous trans Black femme

“Having your body policed happens to all of us; we all go through the same things. The policing of women’s bodies is unilateral. It’s an experience that every woman has. And I think that cis woman should have a little bit more empathy."

Kori Hennessey

Pronouns: They/Them/Theirs

How do you identify: Transmasculine nonbinary

“It’s a journey. Just give yourself patience. Give yourself grace. And, you know, really just talk it out with people and find your community.”

Tori Grace Nichols

Pronouns: They/Them/Theirs

How do you identify: Genderqueer and nonbinary

“I certainly have always been genderqueer, but never had the language for it. I didn’t really start identifying that way until I was like 27, and I just turned 34 yesterday."

Audria

Pronouns: They/Them/Theirs and She/Her/Hers

How do you identify: Transfeminine

“Gender is a weird and wonderful ethereal thing. I find trans people to be divine. We deserve love, we deserve care, we deserve resources. And I find a lot of freedom in my gender.”

AJ Williams

Pronouns: He/Him/His and They/Them/Theirs

How do you identify: Masculine-of-center, genderqueer, trans man

“I have learned to see the sacredness in holding both masculine and feminine energy. The way I want to navigate the world is being the full expression of that and who I am.”

Sterling Bentley

Pronouns: He/Him/His

How do you identify: Queer transgender man

“A lot of cis gender folks think that [transness or gender nonconformity] is new. Even folks who are questioning their own gender identities think it's new, when in fact, we go back millennia—and in a lot of cultures prior to colonization, gender nonconformity was actually celebrated.”

Hawthorne

Pronouns: They/Them/Theirs

How do you identify: Trans nonbinary

“There’s this core humanness that I think trans people especially are connected to because we’ve had to grapple with gender in a way that cis folks might not have. I think there's just a really deep capacity for love, and trans folks deserve to be seen in that.”

Dolores Chandler

Pronouns: They/Them/Theirs

How do you identify: Mixed race, Black, transmasculine and gender nonconforming person

“Identifying as trans or [with] a trans experience is by no means a monolith. And I think that when we force people into choosing certain categories, ultimately, it limits who a person can be in the world.”

