THE INDY IS FREE. MAKING IT ISN'T.

Support fearless independent local journalism. 

Join the INDY Press Club today. 

Photovoice: Past Pride

by

Last year, Duke’s East Campus was filled with the LGBTQIA community and allies, vendors, and floats. Due to COVID-19, Durham’s annual Pride celebration, held the last weekend of September, will be hosted virtually this weekend.

×

1 of 2

DurhamPride-IMG_0145.jpg

Jade Wilson

×

2 of 2

DurhamPride-IMG_9759.jpg

Jade Wilson

×

1 of 2

DurhamPride-IMG_9774.jpg

Jade Wilson

×

2 of 2

DurhamPride-IMG_9788.jpg

Jade Wilson

Follow Staff Photographer Jade Wilson on Instagram or send an email to jwilson@indyweek.com

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.