Photovoice: Past Pride

Last year, Duke’s East Campus was filled with the LGBTQIA community and allies, vendors, and floats. Due to COVID-19, Durham’s annual Pride celebration, held the last weekend of September, will be hosted virtually this weekend.

Follow Staff Photographer Jade Wilson on Instagram or send an email to jwilson@indyweek.com.

