PHOTOVOICE: No Justice, No Peace

A street action organized by the Raleigh community took place downtown on Friday, August 28. This march was in solidarity with justice for Jacob Blake, a Black man shot and seriously injured by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer. The energy of the crowd was fueled by the previous night’s news that Wake DA Lorrin Freeman will not be filing charges for the killing of Keith Collins, after which Mayor Baldwin set a 10:00 p.m. curfew for the weekend.

