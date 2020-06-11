Events at the INDY

As all of you know, this is an incredibly challenging and difficult moment in our history. Every day we see the very serious issues facing our cities, our state, and the world at large.

We at the INDY have faced our own significant internal challenges over the past couple of weeks. This weekend, we confronted serious questions about our journalism: We had failed to pursue a significant news tip last year. Then, yesterday, after many difficult discussions with staff, I concluded I needed to ask our editor to leave.

Some in the community have questioned if money was tied to the story not being investigated. I assure you that is not true. The wall between our editorial and sales departments remains firm.

Our staff is committed to the INDY, to the Triangle, and to essential values. So while this has been seriously uncomfortable for all of us, it is my hope we can come through this stronger — especially when we all believe so fervently that our journalism has never been more important here.

For now, as we search for new editorial leadership, Brian Howe will serve as the INDY’s editor. Please be patient with us, but continue to push us always to be better.

Thank you,

Susan Harper

Publisher

sharper@indyweek.com