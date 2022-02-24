Things to Do This Weekend in the Triangle

It's a weekend for powerful performances as we say goodbye to February. With the coronavirus hopefully on the downswing, actors and artists are once more taking to the stage to entertain and educate. If you're in the mood for a less-crowded venue, don your masks and head to a Durham beer garden.

Hadestown at DPAC

Before Broadway was canceled, a novel new musical hit the stage and swept the Tony Awards, winning eight golden statuettes, including one for Best Musical. Now, Anaïs Mitchell's hit show Hadestown, rooted in folk, jazz, and blues music of the American South, is coming to the Triangle.

The touring cast, starring Nicholas Barasch as Orpheus and Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, will be at the Durham Performing Arts Center for less than a week before moving on to Chicago. Luckily, there are still a few tickets left (original and resale), ranging from $80-200. Find them here.

Craft Cider & Mead Tasting

Welcome spring with some sweet ciders and local meads at The Glass Jug Beer Lab. The Durham brewery is bringing in dozens of samples from North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and even Colorado, accompanied by food from the Stairway to Veggin food truck. Get five small pours for $10 or 10 for $20. The tasting is noon-4 p.m. Saturday.

Blood Done Sign My Name

Send Black History Month out with a round of applause when you watch acclaimed actor Mike Wiley's one-man show. Wiley will be bringing Black history to life as he recounts passages from the memoir Blood Done Sign My Name—the story of the 1970 murder of a Black man in Oxford, North Carolina, as told by then-resident Tim Tyson. Wiley's performance, which "gives voice to a largely unknown piece of North Carolina History and offers a powerful lesson of truth," will be accompanied by gospel singer Mary Williams.

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.