Find Your True Love This Valentine's Day at the Wake County Animal Center

Wake County Animal Shelter

Don't spend another Valentine's Day alone eating Bojangles. Instead, why not give true love a try at the Wake County Animal Center?

The shelter is offering reduced adoption fees and gift certificates for you and your loved ones this Valentine’s Day. Dogs are available for adoption for $25 and cats are name-your-price until Feb. 17.

Gift certificates are the perfect option for the animal lover in your life–let them choose the best time to adopt, rather than deal with the overwhelming surprise of a new pet.

The offer is applicable for animals at least six months old, according to the animal shelter. There are currently 48 dogs and 25 cats and at least one miniature pony available through adoption or fostering.

Interested, but don’t know where to begin? Wake County Animal Shelter is available to help potential owners find their purr-fect match, and their website offers a gallery of all the available sweeties for adoption.

“We get to know our pets’ unique personalities and peculiarities,” said Dr. Jennifer Frederico, Wake County Animal Center’s director. “We can pair you up with the perfect pet for your lifestyle.”