Quickbait: Ready for Rail?

A regional commuter rail may be the answer to the Triangle's traffic troubles, but there are several major challenges to overcome, according to a new report from GoTriangle. The proposed rail runs 37 miles from Garner to Durham and requires cooperation from Johnston, Wake, and Durham county commissioners. Here's how much the rail could cost and when we could expect it to be up and running. To learn more about the commuter rail project, see our story this week.

