Raleigh Extends Curfew Through Wednesday Morning

By Jade Wilson

Despite protests ending peacefully Monday night, Raleigh has extended its curfew through Wednesday morning.

The curfew will go into effect at 8:00 p.m. tonight through 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.

What began as hours of peaceful protests amplifying Black voices turned violent late Saturday and Sunday nights. with rioters setting fires, smashing windows, vandalizing, and looting businesses throughout downtown. More than 30 people were arrested during the riots, and at least five police officers were hospitalized. The following mornings, volunteers awoke early to clean up the streets.

Governor Cooper deployed the National Guard to Raleigh at the request of local law enforcement. On Monday, President Trump threatened to impose martial law on cities that fail to stop rioting.

Following two nights of unrest, a much smaller group of protesters gathered downtown on Monday night but dispersed within an hour of curfew. Only six people were arrested for violating the curfew, WRAL reported. By sundown, the streets were quiet.

“Last night, the city of Raleigh returned to a place of peace. While instituting a curfew was not an easy decision, it was necessary to end the series of violence and destruction we had experienced throughout the weekend,” Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a statement Tuesday. “The safety and security of our community is my top priority, and as such, I am extending the curfew for another night.”

Baldwin thanked the protesters who remained peaceful and the volunteers who gathered downtown to sweep up broken glass and board up windows.

“I fully understand the challenges that a curfew can cause,” Baldwin said. “However, the threat of violence is not something I am willing to ignore. We must remain focused on taking every step we can to protect our families, our businesses, and our city.”

“We will get through this,” she added. “The time will come when we can come together again and make sure all our voices are heard—a city where all are welcome.”

Contact Raleigh news editor Leigh Tauss at ltauss@indyweek.com.

