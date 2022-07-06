We're Hiring: Creative Director

INDY Week is seeking a Creative Director to join our team. INDY has been serving the Triangle as a progressive, free, weekly news source for nearly 40 years. Competitive salary, health insurance coverage at no cost to the employee, company matching 401k, and flexible remote/office working setup. Come join the team and support independent journalism throughout the Triangle.

Job requirements:

• Design and/or art direct covers, lay out editorial content, design feature spreads, and create illustrations and graphics for weekly publication

• Manage part-time photographer and graphic designer, coordinating photoshoots and art directing illustration, and layout design

• Design yearly glossy magazines as needed.

• Coordinate weekly production, including laying out editorial and ads in a master document, communicating with the team and printer, and preparing and exporting pages for print

• Work with the advertising department to design client and house ads, process camera-ready artwork, and upload ads for layout

• Create a variety of digital materials, including web ads, social media ads, editorial graphics, and newsletter templates

• Create a variety of miscellaneous print and digital materials, including envelopes, stickers, holiday cards, campaign graphics, social media graphics, and miscellaneous promotional materials

• Develop in-house ad campaigns and materials for INDY Week Press Club, Best of the Triangle, and advertising special sections

• Great organizational skills and detail-oriented

• Ability to work on a quick timeline, as we are a weekly newspaper

Experience:

• Proficient with Adobe Creative Cloud (primarily InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator), with excellent InDesign skills

• An associate or bachelor's degree in graphic design, branding, or other related fields; or equivalent experience exhibited in a strong portfolio

• Portfolio exhibiting proficiency in print design

• 3-5 years of related experience

• Journalism experience is a plus

• Experience in creative directing is a plus

To apply, send a resume and cover letter to editor-in-chief Jane Porter (jporter@indyweek.com) and publisher John Hurld (jhurld@indyweek.com). We look forward to hearing from you!