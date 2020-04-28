Happy Birthday, INDY Press Club!

Around this time a year ago, we secured the domain name KeepItINDY.com and ran a test donation through our new system, the final steps in a frantic three-month sprint to set up the INDY Press Club.

We had no idea what we were doing. And we had no idea what was about to happen.

I’d been pushing for a membership program for more than a year—since I had to lay off people in early 2018, something I never wanted to do again. It was obvious the media’s financial landscape was changing. Print ad revenue was disappearing, and you could pump out all the clickbait in the world, but digital ads couldn’t replace it.

National magazines and newspapers were pushing subscriptions, but that didn’t jibe with the INDY’s model. A couple of alt-weeklies created nonprofits; I did, too, on paper, though I failed to do anything with it, as I had neither the time nor the inclination to write grants or kiss foundations’ asses. (If you are so inclined, please contact me.) Some news websites I frequented simply began asking readers to donate to support their journalism, and that struck me as a real possibility.

Why not ask people for money? I asked. I encountered resistance. What would this program look like? (I didn’t know.) Wouldn’t it suggest that the INDY was on its last legs? (Maybe.) Would that scare off advertisers? (Hm.)

We dragged our feet. Then, last February, I went to a conference where the new owner of the storied Chicago Reader laid out how she’d relaunched a paper that was near death with a hugely successful fundraising campaign.

That sparked something. I returned to Durham tired of merely surviving. I wanted this paper to thrive, to grow, to have the resources it needs to do the journalism this community deserves. If that meant asking for money, by God, we’d swallow our pride and do it.

Apparently, I can be persuasive.

Richard Meeker, our owner, signed off—if nothing else, we’d be a good test case for the other papers he co-owns—and we got to work: the branding, the collateral, the website stuff, the launch campaign.

The theme was simple: The INDY is and will remain a free publication for everyone. But to keep our journalism viable, we need those who can to support us.

Keep it free. Keep it INDY.

What we didn’t know was how it would be received, a cause of no small amount of anxiety. What if nobody gave us money? Worse, what if it backfired and gave the INDY the stench of death?

On the evening of Tuesday, May 6, we hit publish on the INDY Press Club announcement, then watched nervously.

A donation came in: $12 a month. Then another: $100. Then another: $30 a month. Then another. Then another. Then another.

It was remarkable to watch, far exceeding our expectations. By the end of May, we’d brought in more than $12,500.

We used Press Club funds to pay Nick Williams, our restaurant critic, as well as our Voices columnists and a handful of features we otherwise couldn’t have afforded. We eventually used the money to help relaunch my long-dormant morning newsletter, Primer, too.

Then the world went nuts.

I can’t adequately describe what mid-March was like for journalism, especially for alt-weeklies. At least a half-dozen went dark, some permanently. Everything that we rely on for revenue—concerts, bars, restaurants, events—closed indefinitely.

Meeker assured us that we’d get through it. He secured funding to see us through the short-term, and we applied for a $129,000 loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, which came through and will float us through May. That’s terrific.

But we also owe our continued survival to you.

When the pandemic hit, I asked—begged, really—for help. Your response blew me away. In March and April—mostly in the last five weeks—the Press Club has raised about $37,000. That money’s allowed us to not only weather the storm but to plan for the Press Club’s growth in its aftermath.

This week, we want to celebrate the Press Club’s first birthday—and finish year one strong.

Here’s the deal: As I write this on Tuesday morning, we’ve raised almost $85,000 since we launched. I’d set a goal of $100,000 over our first 12 months, a number I picked out of thin air. That seems like a stretch given the timeframe. (In fairness, Meeker thought we wouldn’t get to $50,000.) But I do think we can hit $95,000 by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 8.

Let’s call it 10 Days for 10K.

We’re going to make it fun. Lots of wonderful companies have offered killer goodies for us to give to Press Club members, which we’re going to do between Wednesday, April 29, and Friday, May 8. Some we’ll raffle among our members, while larger packages will go to our daily champions: whichever contributor puts us over $1,000 for the day.

A liberal rag that hates guns.

Even better: We’ve made some amazing limited-edition t-shirts for the occasion. Contribute $20 a month or $100 or more, and it’s yours (while supplies last). Contribute $12 a month or $30 or more, and you can get one of the few original INDY Press Club tees we have left. (And we know we’re behind on sending out membership cards. That’s high on our list.)

But don’t join for the swag. Join because our work matters. Local journalism matters, especially during a crisis.

If you click this link, you’ll see testimonials from Press Club members telling you why they joined—and why you should, too. Better journalism makes for a better community. And right now, we need our community’s help to sustain us in the difficult weeks to come.

10 Days, 10K. Let’s do it. Keep it free. Keep it INDY.

To join the INDY Press Club , visit KeepItINDY.com today, or mail a check to the INDY Press Club, PO Box 1772, Durham, NC 27702.

Questions? Email: jbillman@indyweek.com | Twitter: @jeffreybillman