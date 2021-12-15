Here Are a Few of the Best Places to Catch Holiday Light Displays in the Triangle

× Expand Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Lights on Holt Road

1012 Holt Road, Apex | Tuesday, Dec. 21–Sunday, Dec. 26, 6-10 p.m.

Miguel Guerra opens the gates to his suburban mansion for only a few weeks each Christmas, but his stunning light display is worth the wait. Decorations include colorful bulbs wrapped around trees, lining the driveway, and adorning the gazebo. The line to drive through the four-acre property starts near Salem Pond Park on Old Jenks Road.

Happyland Lights

5504 Huntingwood Drive, Raleigh | Monday–Thursday, 6–9:30 p.m.; weekends 6–10 p.m.; Christmas Eve 6–11 p.m.

An animatronic dinosaur and dozens of Christmas carolers line the lawn of this Raleigh home, a one-time winner of ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight.

Lake Myra Christmas Lights

10 South Cypress Street, Wendell | 5:30–10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31

If you’re looking for lights and music, there’s no better live show than the one in Wendell. The half-hour synchronized display is a little out of the way but well worth it.

Stonehenge Neighborhood

North Raleigh

This neighborhood has two breathtaking light displays, triggering competition at other houses around the block. Check out the Heindel family’s decorations at 8501 Sleepy Creek Drive, open 5–11 p.m. through December 31, then drive around the corner to ooh and ahh at 2216 Abbey Lane, open 5–10 p.m. through December 25.

More in Raleigh:

Goldman Family Lights, 6331 Deerview Drive | Nelson Family Lights, 3909 Falmouth Drive, 6–9 p.m. Thursday–Sunday through Jan. 2

More around the Triangle:

Gebhardt Family Lights, 1033 Hortons Creek, Cary | Garner Lights, 1236 Magnolia Hill Road, Garner, 5–11 p.m. nightly | Houston Family Lights, 9021 New Century Road, Wake Forest, 6–10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 8

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Comment on this story at arts@indyweek.com.