Chatham Arts Council Announces New Artist Grants

The Chatham Arts Council has announced two new grants are available to local artists. The grant announcements come at a time when an initial wave of early-pandemic grant opportunities—rare, in their own rights—as well as federal unemployment benefits, have passed.

The Artists Grant, an intiiative of the NC Arts Council and other regional arts organizations, is available to artists in Chatham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, and Wake counties. Applicants can be either emerging or established artists, and the grant is designed to support a range of visual and performing artists. Awards go up to $1,500 and applications are due Thursday, October 1; in addition, grants workshop sessions are available to help artists write competitive applications.

The Emerging Artist Grants program, meanwhile, is specific to up-and-coming local artists who are local to undertake new projects which will further their professional career. These grants also go up to $1,500, and the deadline is Friday, November 13. Past recipients include the writer Belle Boggs, the musician Diali Cissokho, and the painter Allison Tierney.

“It feels pretty great to be able to offer two grant opportunities for individual artists this year,” Cheryl Chamblee, Executive Director of the Chatham Arts Council, said in a press release. “This pandemic is affecting artists' solvency, and their ability to do the kind of creative work that sustains us all. These grant funds can help.”

Throughout the Triangle, there are still ongoing relief funds available to artists—a full list can be found here.

Deputy Arts & Culture Editor Sarah Edwards

