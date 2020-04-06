This Virtual Auction Will Let You Take Home a Beautiful Piece of Durham

× Expand Photo courtesy of the artist "Little Thought" by Anna Wallace

Seventy-five pieces donated by Durham artists are available for several more hours in the Durham Art Guild's "Swing into Spring" fundraising event. The auction, which annually generates 25% of DAG's revenue, is run virtually this year. It also feels more important than ever.

Durham, as Arts and Culture Brian Howe has written about, has struggled to support an inclusive, sustainable arts scene. The direct economic fallout from COVID-19, which we are only just beginning to experience, will hit the arts community with particular difficulty.

"Swing into Swing" is well-timed. The auction, which kicked off on March 27, has 75 pieces of art donated by local artists. The Durham Art Guild hopes to raise $22,000 in the auction. You can find embroidery by Anna Wallace, linocuts by Raj Bunnag, screenprints by Brianna Gribben, and more online.

All donors and winners will be entered into a drawing for four different prizes, each which comes with a limited-edition print and six-pack of Hi-Wi beer.

In better times, the Durham Art Guild curates exhibits across more than 20 venues, showcasing the works of more than 300 artists. It also hosts 40+ arts-related events every year. Looking toward the future, this is where your auction dollars will go.

"Swing into Spring" will close at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

