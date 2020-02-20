The Scrap Exchange Is Transforming Its Gallery into a Marketplace for Artists

× Expand photo courtesy of The Scrap Exchange Artwork by Patricia Cooke

The Scrap Exchange is moving its Cameron Gallery from its former space in the back of the creative re-use center to the front of the house. It's also transforming into a marketplace for local artists.

The new Cameron Art Gallery Marketplace will allow selected local and featured artists to sell their artwork on consignment. See the new space for yourself at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon on Saturday, February 22, which promises to feature “notable local figures and community leaders,” followed by the official opening of the marketplace and, at 4:00 p.m., a reception with artists Joe McDonough and Patricia Cooke.

The Scrap Exchange has been a nonprofit in Durham since 1991; its philosophy is basically “waste not, want not.” It promotes environmental sustainability and community-oriented creativity by harvesting unwanted materials of all kinds from local businesses and people.

The marketplace is the latest new initiative in highly active recent years in which Scrap has been busy transforming a big chunk of a Lakewood shopping center into its ReUse Arts Center.

Contact arts and culture editor Brian Howe at bhowe@indyweek.com.

