Nasher Museum of Art Receives $1 Million Donation

Nasher Museum

The Nasher Museum of Art announced that it is the recipient of a $1 million donation from Jennifer McCracken New and Jason New, two Duke alumni and New York art collectors, for the purpose of making admission to the museum free indefinitely.

The museum closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic then partially reopened last September with free admission and fully reopened in December. Before the pandemic, tickets to the museum were $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $4 for non-Duke students.

Wendy Hower, Nasher's director of engagement and marketing, told the INDY that the museum had been "concerned about sustaining free admission" moving forward, but the donation now ensures admission will be free for the foreseeable future.

"Jennifer and Jason’s enormously generous gift will allow us to continue to create a place of welcome and belonging for everyone," Trevor Schoonmaker, director of the Nasher, said in a press release. "Now more than ever, we must remove barriers to our collections, exhibitions and programs. Through art, we can build the inclusive, diverse community that we want to see, one that is truly reflective of society."

Current exhibitions at the museum include Reckoning and Resilience: North Carolina Art Now and Helen Frankenthaler: Un Poco Más (A Little More)—reviewed in the INDY here and here, respectively. A new exhibition, Beyond the Surface: Collage, Mixed Media and Textile Works from the Collection, opens June 16.

